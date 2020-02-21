Area entries move on to state finals
BEAVERTON — A number of Central Oregon swimmers reached the finals of the OSAA state championships in preliminary qualifying Friday at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.
In the 6A girls prelims, advancing for Bend High were Paige Lyons (first) and Sarah Shaffer (sixth) in the 200-yard freestyle, Marla Wold (ninth) in the 200 individual medley, Ula McPherson (first) in the 50 free, Shaffer (ninth) in the 100 butterfly, Lyons (third) in the 500 free, Melia Costa (third) in the 100 breaststroke, and the Lava Bears’ 200 medley (seventh), 200 free (fourth) and 400 free (seventh) relays.
Swimming in the 6A girls finals for Summit are Ani Husaby (fourth) in the butterfly, Kaylee Elsom (second) in the 500 free, Husaby (eighth) in the backstroke, and the Storm’s medley (second) and 400 free (third) relays. Mountain View finalists are Kinley Wigle (first) in the IM, Elli Williams (eighth) in the 50 free, Williams (eighth) in the 100 free, and Wigle (second) in the breaststroke.
Among finalists for the 6A boys are Summit’s Kian Warnock (second) in the 200 free, Hunter Craft (third) in the butterfly, and the Storm’s medley relay (second). Advancing for Bend were Lance Borgers (eighth) in the 200 free, Brenden Reeves (third) in the IM, Gharret Brockman (second) in the butterfly, Reeves (ninth) in the butterfly, Borgers (eighth) in the 500 free, Parker Ruggles (ninth) in the 500 free, and the Bears’ medley (second) and 200 free (third) relays.
Mountain View’s lone qualifier for the 6A boys finals is Durgan McKean (sixth) in the IM and (second) in the 100 free.
In the boys 5A finals, Redmond’s Ryan Konop is the fourth seed in the 50 free and third in the 100 free. The Panthers’ 200 free relay is the fifth seed.
Preliminary heats for Class 4A/3A/2A/1A races concluded after The Bulletin’s deadline Friday night.
The championship finals take place Saturday starting with Class 5A at 8:15 a.m. The 6A finals are set for 1:15 p.m., and the 4A/3A/2A/1A finals start at 6:30 p.m.
— Bulletin staff report
