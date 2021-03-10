OUTDOORS
Sportsmen's Show starts Thursday in Redmond
The Central Oregon Sportsmen's show is scheduled for Thursday through Sunday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.
Hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are available only online, at www.thesportshows.com. Price is $12 per day for adults and $5 per day for ages 16 and younger.
Show attractions include an outdoor cooking competition, Oregon Bow Hunters state indoor archery shoot, a seminar on elk hunting on public lands, and RV and boat sales. There will also be numerous hunting and fishing outfitters.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event is being held in four-hour shifts to manage the number of people in the facility at one time. For example, a ticketholder can only go to the show within that four-hour window. When that window closes, those patrons are filtered out and a new group can attend.
Face coverings are mandatory as is 6 feet of social distancing for all attendees, according to the event's website. Hand-sanitizing stations will be distributed throughout the show.
All hands-on features will not be included in the show this year.
For information, visit www.thesportshows.com.
—Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.