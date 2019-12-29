A selection of the top Central Oregon sports stories of the 2010s:

2010

• Summit High senior Kellie Schueler wins four events at the Class 5A state track and field championships, making the sprinter only the second Oregon athlete ever to win 16 state titles and the first to win 16 above the 2A level.

• The Jeld-Wen Tradition, a major championship on professional golf’s 50-and-older circuit, concluded its four-year run in Central Oregon when Fred Funk won the 72-hole tournament at Crosswater Club in Sunriver.

2011

• Madras native Jacoby Ellsbury enjoyed the best year of his Major League Baseball career. The Boston center fielder was selected to the American League All-Star team, was named AL Comeback Player of the Year and finished second in voting for the AL MVP.

• Led by twins Jacob and Cody Hollister and linebacker Joel Skotte, Mountain View won the Class 5A state football championship to become the first Bend team to claim a football state title since Bend High won Oregon’s first championship in 1940.

2012

• Bend’s Chris Horner pulled an impressive cycling double, riding in both the Tour de France and the Summer Olympics. The 40-year-old raced in his sixth Tour, finishing 13th, and just days later he represented the U.S. in the road race at the London Games.

• Crook County senior Makayla Lindburg led the Cowgirls to their seventh straight volleyball state championship and later was named Oregon Class 4A Player of the Year for the third consecutive year.

2013

• The Bulletin celebrated the most successful calendar year of Central Oregon high school sports on record, which included 14 OSAA team state titles, 42 individual state championships and numerous titles in non-OSAA sports.

• After 15 seasons as one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers, Ryan Longwell, a Bend High graduate, retired from football. He finished as a late-season injury replacement for the Seahawks in his native Seattle, but he retired as a Green Bay Packer.

2014

• Two Bend snowriders made their Olympic debuts at the Sochi Games. Kent Callister, 18, made the final in the men’s snowboard halfpipe and finished ninth, while Laurenne Ross, 25, was the second-fastest U.S. skier in the women’s downhill, placing 11th.

2015

• Just five months after a near-fatal injury, Redmond bareback rider Steven Peebles entered the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas ranked No. 14 in the field but made an astonishing run to his first world championship.

• The Bend Elks summer collegiate baseball team, under new ownership for the first time since the club was founded in 2000, won the West Coast League championship, the Elks’ first league title since 2004.

2016

• After winning district, state and regional titles, the Bend North All-Stars went where no Central Oregon baseball team had gone before: to the Little League World Series. There, the team lost twice before scoring a consolation win over Italy.

• Oregon State opened its preseason football camp at Summit High in Bend, a first for Central Oregon. The Beavers stayed for a week, and hundreds of fans turned out to see an open practice session. OSU went on to win four games — twice as many as in 2015.

2017

• Among the year’s big winners in Central Oregon was Mother Nature. Record snow in January played havoc with sports activities of all kinds, and by late summer, wildfires resulted in a cloak of smoke that again put local athletes and teams on hold.

• Jacob and Cody Hollister, 2012 graduates of Bend’s Mountain View High, became the only active pair of twins on the same NFL team when the two receivers signed as free agents with the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

2018

• A team of Summit High girls representing Central Oregon and led by junior Fiona Max won district, state and regional cross-country titles, then outlegged elite teams from across the United States to win the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland.

• Bend, Mountain View and Summit were all bumped from Class 5A to 6A in an OSAA reclassification that grouped the Bend schools in a Salem-based league. The reclassification left Redmond, Ridgeview and Crook County in a new-look 5A Intermountain Conference.

2019

• After a one-year haitus, the Cascade Cycling Classic stage race returned to Central Oregon under new management, with new stages, and at a new, earlier place on the summer calendar.

• A year of first-time prep team champions was highlighted by the Ridgeview softball squad, which became the first high school softball team from Central Oregon ever to win a state title.