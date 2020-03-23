LOCAL SPORTS
Central Oregon Events Update
A look at some of the upcoming events on the Central Oregon sports calendar, many of which have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic:
High Desert Stampede Rodeo
Scheduled: March 27-28 at Deschutes County fairgrounds in Redmond
Status: Canceled
Info: highdesertstampede.com
-----
Bend Marathon and Half
Scheduled: April 19 in Bend
Status: Canceled
Info: bend-marathon.com
-----
Pole, Pedal, Paddle
Scheduled: May 16 in Bend
Status: Moving forward with plans; late-registration fee moved from April 10 to May 1.
Info: pppbend.com
-----
Sisters Rodeo
Scheduled: June 10-14 at Sisters Rodeo Grounds
Status: Monitoring public health advisories; no schedule changes anticipated but contingency plans are in place.
Info: sistersrodeo.com
-----
Bend Elks baseball
Scheduled: Season opener June 5; home opener June 9 at Vince Genna Stadium
Status: The West Coast League announced on March 17 that it is continuing preparations for the 2020 season while monitoring public health advisories.
Info: bendelks.com
-----
Prep sports
Status: The Oregon School Activities Association on March 18 announced the suspension of practices and contests for all spring sports and activities through April 28.
Info: osaa.org
