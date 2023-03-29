While high school in Oregon are on spring break, some baseball and softball teams flew south to warmer weather.
But the Mountain View, Ridgeview, Sisters, Madras, Crook County and Redmond softball teams all competed in the weather-abbreviated Redmond Invite to start the week.
In the early stages of the spring season, Crook County and Sisters each picked up their first wins of the season, while Ridgeview continued its undefeated start to the season. The Ravens only played twice during the tournament, picking up two wins on Monday.
Ridgeview started Monday’s double-header with a 6-5 win over Cascade, last year’s 4A state champion, then picked up a 13-8 win over Sweet Home to push its winning streak to six games to open the year.
Freshman Addison Cummings cleared the bases with a three-run triple. Cummings finished with four runs batted in. Senior Caylie Alderman drove home the winning run in the bottom of the fourth of a five-inning game.
The Cougars won two of their three games in the tournament, with a 10-3 win over Madras and an 11-1 win over Redmond, sandwiched around a 6-3 loss to Corbett.
Sophomore Ashtyn Clark had a good tournament inside the pitching circle. The right-hander pitched all three games, striking out eight batters in the contests and allowing only two earned runs in 24 innings. Against Redmond, she struck out 10 and hit a two-run home run.
The Panthers lone win of the tournament came in a 16-4 victory over Sisters on Monday before dropping games to Crook County (9-4) then to Mountain View. In the win over the Outlaws, Aspen Morris drove home four runs and had a two-run home run. Sophomore Kathryn Scholl also left the yard with a home run for the Outlaws.
Junior Jaycee Villastrigo struck out nine Panther batters in the Cowgirls 9-4 win over Redmond. Tylee Cossitt struck out 12 Husky batters in a 7-3 win over Sweet Home, to pick up two wins in the tournament.
The Outlaws ended their three game-tournament on a high note. After starting the tournament with losses to Redmond and Marshfield, Sisters bounced back for a 12-8 win over Madras.
In the win, Scholl and sophomore Ella Davis combined to strike out eight White Buffalo hitters, while Davis and seniors Hannah Fendall, Chloe Frazee and Anna Landon drove in two runs in the Outlaws' first win of the season.
