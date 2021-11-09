PREP FOOTBALL
Clemans leads dominant Summit defense
For his efforts on playing on one of the state’s most stingy defenses, Summit senior linebacker Jack Clemans was named the Mountain Valley Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Between Summit, Mountain View and Bend High there are seven players that were named to the conference’s first team.
Summit had six players receive all-conference honors on two sides of the ball. Junior Spencer Elliot (first-team offensive guard and second-team defensive line), Clemans (first-team linebacker and honorable mention running back), senior Joe Schutz (first-team cornerback and second-team wide receiver), senior Soren McKee (first-team punter and kicker), senior Ryan Powell (honorable mention running back and corner) and senior Henry Hagen (honorable mention offensive tackle and defensive line).
Junior Chip Allers was named to the first-team defense and junior center Carter Nelson to the first-team offense.
Mountain View’s senior running back Sayre Williamson was the only Cougar to make the first team. Senior tight end Sam Larson, senior wide receiver Jordan Kenney and sophomore offensive guard Deakon Looney were named to the second team team offense, while junior Nick Hopper was named to the second team defense.
Making both the second team offense and defense for Bend High was senior Sean Deane as an offensive tackle and defensive linemen. Bend senior linebacker Logan Malinowski made first team.
Ridgeview's Martin named IMC Lineman of Year
The all-conference teams for the 5A-Special District 1, which feature Redmond and Ridgeview, were announced earlier this week.
The two Redmond schools had a combined eight players make the conference’s first team, with seven of them coming from Ridgeview — including Lineman of the Year, Joe Martin.
Ravens on the first team included junior running back Eric Pendergrass, junior wide receiver and punter Jeremiah Schwartz, senior tight end Zach Gault, and defensive line and junior linebacker Matt Mathis. Senior linebacker Gabe Robles was the lone Panther on the first team.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Crook County's Jonas is IMC POY
With a surprise season that ended with a playoff berth, Redmond volleyball coach Katie Karcher was named the Intermountain Conference Coach of the Year, while Crook County's McKenzie Jonas was named the conference's Player of the Year.
All five of the first-team hitters came from the three Central Oregon teams. Ridgeview's Jenna Albrecht, Maddie Vaughn and Ellie Owns, along with Redmond's Aspen Bradley and Crook County's Josie Kasberger made up the first team. Crook County's Kendall Maykut and Redmond Rilea Mills and Jayden Gustaveson were second-team hitters.
Crook County also had the first-team setter and libero with Jenny McKinnon being named first-team setter and Jayce Villastrigo the first-team libero.
— Bulletin staff report
