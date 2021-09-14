Two Bend runners finished in the top five Saturday in the 100-kilometer (60 mile) Timberback Ultramarathon, staged on trails west of Bend.
Bend's Peter Curran finished second in 11 hours, 43 minutes, 25 seconds, and Anderson Koenig, also of Bend, took fourth in 12:42:07.
Kenneth Hawkes, of Happy Valley, won the race in 11:11:10.
The event also included a 30K distance (18 miles), and two Bend runners finished in the top 10 of that race. Bend's Ryan Hackbarth finished fourth in 3:21:45, and Stephanie Hackbarth, also of Bend, was eighth in 3:27:16.
Derek Brandt, of Lincoln, Nebraska, won the 30K race in 2:48:13.
The races started and finished at Wanoga Sno-park west of Bend and included loops of singletrack trails south of Century Drive.
The 100K course included 6,500 feet of elevation gain, and the 30K course had 2,000 feet of elevation gain.
According to the race website, a portion of the proceeds from the event was donated to the Central Oregon Trail Alliance (COTA), which builds and maintains trail systems in Central Oregon.
—Bulletin staff report
