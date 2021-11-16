stock football

Football

Local official wins state award

Chuck Aldred, of Culver, has been named the Oregon Football Official of the Year, according to the Oregon Athletic Officials Association.

Aldred will be awarded with a plaque at halftime of the Class 3A semifinal football game between Vale and South Umpqua, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bend’s Caldera High School.

There are 14 football officials associations servicing the state of Oregon. At the end of the regular season, the commissioners of each association nominate their respective official of the year and submit their association’s nominees to the state.

All 14 commissioners then vote on the State of Oregon Official of the Year. This is the second time that the Central Oregon Association has produced the Oregon Football Official of the Year.

Officials from the Central Oregon Football Officials Association are slated to work two remaining state playoff games: one of the Class 6A semifinal games at Hillsboro Stadium on Nov. 26, and the 3A state championship game on Nov. 27.

— Bulletin staff report

