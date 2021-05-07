Eighteen practices are in the books, and the Oregon High Desert Storm have a positive outlook heading into their first game as a franchise.
The first-year team in the American West Football Conference will load onto a bus Saturday morning to make the 300-mile drive to Ford Idaho Center in Nampa for a 7 p.m. tilt against the Idaho Horsemen.
“I think the team is ready to go,” said High Desert Storm coach Keith Evans. “Everyone is pretty healthy, the players have their legs back, we are ready to go. Traveling is a little disadvantage, but we will be fine.”
Echoing his coach’s message, Davonte “Buck” Solomon, who is embarking on his second season playing arena football, said the team has come a long way since it started practicing in mid-April.
“Since the first day of training camp some people were struggling,” said the wide receiver, a Florida native who played college football at Eastern Kentucky. “Since then, practices have been fast-paced, people have picked up their assignments and know what they are doing. So I’m looking forward to Saturday.”
Saturday’s game will not only be the first game for Central Oregon’s newest pro football team, but also the first AWFC game since 2019, after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aside from the Oregon High Desert Storm and the Idaho Horsemen, the three other teams in the AWFC are all based in Washington: the Yakima Canines, Tri-City Rush and Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks.
Arena football is different from traditional 11-man football. The game is exclusively played indoors on a 50-yard field, making Thursday’s practice on a windy field at Three Sisters Adventist Christian School on the north end of Bend not the ideal conditions to prepare for a game.
The game is eight-on-eight, but in reality there is a ninth defender — a wall. Arena football has a hockey feel to it, as players can be tackled into walls that run up against the sidelines of the field.
While the High Desert Storm roster is filled with athletes who have a college football background, learning the nuances of the arena game takes some time.
“The transition was hard, it's a shorter field, faster pace, you gotta figure your angles out," said Solomon, who played one season with the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks in 2019. "It’s going to be hard for some of the new guys, but we have several vets on the team, so we are going to be alright.”
Evans has been coaching arena football for 13 years and he knows all too well about the adjustments to the different style.
“We are going to see how these guys are going to respond," Evans said. "Some of these guys have never played arena ball before. The Bend soccer center (Cascade Indoor Sports) was gracious enough to let us use their facility. They got a more real feel of what it is going to be like.
“We are going to see who will step up and knock some heads. That is what it is going to come down to, who is going to be more physical.”
The Storm are scheduled to play their first home game at First Interstate Bank Center at the Deschutes County fairgrounds on June 5 against the Horsemen, and they are scheduled to play six of their 11 games in Redmond this season, which runs through July 30.
In the meantime, Solomon has one goal in mind for the season opener on Saturday:
“Giving Idaho their first L.”
For more information, visit oregonstorm.com.
