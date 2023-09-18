Here's the roundup of Friday, Sept. 15 high school football games around Central Oregon:
Bend 42, Putnam 0
The Lava Bears picked up their second win (and shutout) of the season with a blowout win on the road. Senior wideout Tryden Lucas ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Junior running back Uriel Valdez ran for 74 yards on six carries and a touchdown. Two of junior quarterback Makai Morton's completions went for touchdowns, one to junior running back Kingston Thomas and another to junior wideout Theo Martin.
Bend (2-1) will wrap up its non-league schedule with a home game against Canby next Friday.
Caldera 45, Madras 0
Senior wideout Ivan Barrios took the opening kickoff 97-yards for a touchdown and the Wolfpack would not stop scoring in the win over the White Buffalos in Madras.
Junior quarterback Tommy Morris passed four four touchdowns — two to senior wideout Trace Benner, and one to each to senior running back Darik Taroli and junior wideout Griffin Sanchez — while also scoring on a six-yard run.
Taroli and junior running back Chase Sorenson also scored on the ground for the Wolfpack.
Caldera (2-1) will host Crook County next Friday in its final non-league game, while Madras (1-2) will make a trip to the coast to take on Astoria before starting league play.
Mountain View 49, Forest Grove 0
Sophomore running back Angel Valenzuela ran for 167 yards and three touchdowns, senior quarterback Connor Crum passed for three touchdowns and 143 yards to help Mountain View remain undefeated through three games.
Jack Foley, Sam Creech and Mason McCallister each caught touchdown passes and Braven Peiler rushed for a touchdown in the win. The defense pitched its second shutout in as many games.
Mountain View (3-0) will travel to face Southridge in its final non-league game next Friday.
Redmond 21, Crook County 10
All three of Redmond’s scores came on the ground in its win over Crook County. Senior running back Hayden Rice eclipsed 150 yards rushing and scored two rushing touchdowns while senior quarterback Colton Horner scored another touchdown on the ground. Rice also was a menace on the defensive end, finishing the night with three sacks.
Redmond (2-1) will travel to Hillsboro to take on Glencoe next week, while Crook County (1-2) will travel to Bend to take on caldera.
McMinnville 41, Ridgeview 25
Junior running back Ishon Ortiz scored two rushing touchdowns, junior quarterback Adam Millington and sophomore quarterback Gage Hobbs each passed for touchdowns while senior wideouts Zach Asplund and Ryan Lee each caught touchdowns for the Ravens. But it was not enough for the Ravens against McMinnville on the road.
Ridgeview (1-2) will be on the road next week against Pendleton before starting conference play.
Sherwood 29, Summit 0
Playing its second 6A team of the non-league schedule, the Storm were held out of the end zone on the road against Sherwood.
The road does not get any easier for the Storm (1-2). In its final non-league game, Summit will be on the road for the third straight week when it travels to face Wilsonville in a rematch of last year’s 5A title game.
Siuslaw 60, La Pine 20
After two games of being held off of the scoreboard, La Pine finally found the end zone on the road against Siuslaw, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings put up 60 points.
La Pine (0-3) will host Sisters next Friday.
Culver 60, Santiam 22
Three different players scored multiple touchdowns for Culver to push its winning streak to two games. Junior Carlos Fernandez had two rushing touchdowns (each one yard), junior Cole Rahi caught a 29 yard touchdown pass from junior Houston Wittenburg then ran for eight and 19-yard touchdowns. Junior Jace Silbernagel caught touchdown passes of 15 and eight yards from Wittenburg while also scoring on a five-yard run.
Culver (2-1) which has outscored its opponents 106-28 over the last two games will travel to face Willamina on Thursday.
