With the Christmas holiday in the rearview mirror, Central Oregon hoops teams have one final step before entering their all-important conference schedules.
The tournaments allow teams to play multiple games in a short period of time, and they serve as a critical tool for building team chemistry right before heading into the crucial conference games.
The Ridgeview girls team, which is playing in the SCTC Holiday Classic hosted by Stayton High School, will spend a couple of days of living together in a vacation rental, where they get to a chance to refocus as a unit.
“We are a whole new group this year, so the team bonding aspect of it is really important," said Ridgeview coach Alicia Love. “It's going to give us a lot of time to talk over our goals and regroup before we go into league.”
There will be two tournaments held in Central Oregon this week. Summit is hosting the Les Schwab Oregon Holiday Hoopfest, where four of the six Intermountain Conference boys teams — Summit, Bend, Mountain View and Caldera — along with Crook County will play in the three-day tournament.
Also, Sisters High is hosting the Sisters Holiday Shootout Tournament, a three-day event starting on Wednesday in which eight boys teams and eight girls teams will compete. Locally, Crook County, Madras and Sisters girls teams will compete, as will the Madras and Sisters boys teams.
Other Central Oregon teams will be participating in tournaments scattered across the state. The Bend High and Summit girls basketball teams will travel over the pass and play in the Spartan Holiday Showcase, hosted by Corvallis. The Mountain View girls team will head to Portland to play in the POA Holiday Classic.
Both the La Pine boys and girls will be on the northern coast playing in the Vince Dulcich Memorial Tournament, held in Astoria. Also making a trip to the coast is the Caldera girls team, which will play in the Newport Holiday Tournament.
