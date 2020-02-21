PREP BASKETBALL
Local All-Star Game
slated April 1 in Bend
A first-of-its-kind Central Oregon high school basketball showcase event is planned for this spring in Bend.
Billed as the Central Oregon 2020 High School All-Star Basketball Game, the event will take place on Wednesday, April 1, at Summit High School starting at 6 p.m. It will include boys and girls games featuring top players from area schools. A skills competition is also planned.
The event is presented by SKO Youth Sports and sponsored by Rebound Physical Therapy. SKO is a Bend-based nonprofit whose mission, according to executive director Josh Cordell, is to champion a healthy, positive youth sports culture that gives all athletes the opportunity to grow into the best version of themselves in and out of sports.
Admission for the All-Star event is $5 for adults, free for kids of high school age and younger.
For more information go to SkoYouthSport.org or email to josh@skoyouthsports.
