Mountain View’s Avery Andrews (44) looks to shoot as Summit’s Emerson Williams (12) defends during a game last month at Mountain View High School in Bend. The No. 8 Cougars will host No. 9 Lebanon in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
A dozen Central Oregon high school basketball teams are in action this Friday and Saturday in state playoff games, all hoping to punch their tickets to state tournament sites.
Friday night includes five local girls basketball teams in first-round playoff contests. In Class 5A, No. 8 Mountain View hosts No. 9 Lebanon at 6:30 p.m., No. 16 Ridgeview plays at No. 1 Springfield at 6 p.m., and No. 11 Summit travels to No. 6 Crescent Valley for a 6 p.m. game.
Winners advance to the eight-team Class 5A girls state tournament site at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, with games set for Tuesday through March 10.
In the Class 4A girls basketball state playoffs on Friday night, No. 9 Madras plays at No. 8 Cascade at 7 p.m., and No. 11 Crook County travels to play No. 6 La Grande at 6 p.m. in first-round games.
Winners advance to the eight-team Class 4A girls state tournament site at Forest Grove High School, with games scheduled for Thursday through March 11.
Six boys basketball teams from Central Oregon are set to play Saturday. In Class 5A first-round games, No. 1 Summit hosts No. 16 Canby at 5 p.m., No. 9 Bend plays at No. 8 North Eugene at 5 p.m., No. 5 Mountain View hosts No. 12 Ashland at 5 p.m. and No. 4 Redmond hosts No. 13 South Albany at 5:30 p.m.
Winners advance to the eight-team Class 5A boys state tournament site at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, with games set for Wednesday through March 10. Intermountain Conference teams could make up half the bracket at the 5A tournament, which is held concurrently with the Class 5A girls tournament.
In the Class 4A boys basketball state playoffs on Saturday, No. 8 Crook County hosts No. 9 Stayton at 3 p.m. and No. 13 Madras plays at No. 4 Baker at 4 p.m.
Winners advance to the eight-team Class 4A boys state tournament site at Forest Grove High School, with games scheduled for Thursday through March 11. The Class 4A boys tournament is held concurrently with the Class 4A girls tournament.
