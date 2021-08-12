On Monday, high school sports will officially return with practices in preparation for the upcoming fall season starting the final week of August.
The coaching landscape in Central Oregon looks familiar to the previous year. However, there are a few significant coaching changes to local school’s fall varsity programs.
Perhaps one of the biggest changes is at Summit High, where Ban Tat will take over for Jill Waskom, who turned Summit into one of the most formidable volleyball programs in the state. Waskom, who started coaching the Storm in 2007, led Summit to two state championships and six state title appearances.
This marks the first high school coaching job for Tat, who has been involved in the Central Oregon club volleyball scene since graduating from Oregon State in 2004 and moving to Bend.
“There is a lot to navigate running a program from the top down,” Tat said. “Big props to Jill for the program and girls she has helped develop … can’t thank them enough to leave a program in such good standing.”
Tat is already familiar with several of his players through his work in club volleyball for nearly two decades.
"It was the next step for me in my coaching career," he said. "I know a lot of girls in the program. That has made it easier and helped me through the process."
Volleyball is not the only sport at Summit that will be under new leadership. Joe LoCascio will replace Ron Kidder, who led the Storm boys soccer team to consecutive Class 6A state title games in 2018 and 2019.
At Redmond High, a familiar face has returned to the football sidelines. Brent Wasche, who was the Panthers’ coach in 2018, replaces Seth Womack, who in 2019 was Wasche’s replacement.
Wasche, who coached in Port Angeles, Washington, in 2020, is excited to return to the school where multiple players that were freshman in his previous season as the team's head coach are now seniors.
“It is a pretty neat deal," Wasche said. "It is nice taking over a program when you have a relationship with the seniors.”
The Panthers are coming off a successful season in which they went 5-1 and claimed an Intermountain Conference championship in the shortened season played just this past spring.
“Seth did a great job with the program,” Wasche said. “It feels like a whole different scenario than it was a few years ago. Right now, instead of looking at Week 1, we are looking for bigger goals. We want to see if we can repeat and see how far we can go in the playoffs.”
There are also several major changes at Culver High going into the school year. Shea Little has stepped away as the school’s football coach and athletic director to focus on his health. Little, who has spent more than a decade coaching for the Bulldogs in football and baseball, underwent a life-saving lung transplant in May 2018 and returned to his roles shortly after.
Alex Carlson will take over as Culver athletic director, while Brian Silbernagel will lead the football program this fall.
Bend High hired Alyssa Dalgleish to replace Gavin Meyers as the girls soccer coach. Meyers is now the girls soccer coach at Caldera, Bend’s new high school.
A year after Sisters’ Gary Thorson had triple duties as the school’s athletic director, football and wrestling coach, Thorson will pass on the football coaching duties to Clayton Hall, who was an assistant coach at Ridgeview the previous two seasons. Thorson will remain Sisters High athletic director and wrestling coach this year.
