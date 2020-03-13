On March 2 the Ridgeview High softball team staged its first practice of the new season, as did many spring sports teams around Oregon.
The Ravens practiced with the intent of bringing home the Class 5A state title for the second year in a row.
Less than two weeks after practices opened, spring sports were put on hold by the Oregon School Activities Association, which announced on Friday that all spring sports — including practices — would be suspended through March 31.
“The team was ready, we were excited, the majority of our team was back from last year,” said Ravens coach Sandy Fischer. “It’s frustrating, but we are all in the same boat. It would break my heart if this team wouldn’t get to compete.”
Spring sports contests were set to begin on Monday. Then came the cancellation of the remaining winter sports schedule on Thursday afternoon, ending all of the remaining state basketball tournaments and canceling the state dance/drill meet without crowning a winner. The Bend-La Pine and Redmond school districts had postponed their spring contests until April 8 before the OSAA stepped in with its ruling.
Late Thursday night, Gov. Kate Brown ordered all public schools statewide to close for the remainder of March. Spring sports teams were able to practice up until Thursday, but now they are on hold until at least the end of the month.
“During this suspension, we will evaluate this evolving public health situation with the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Education, the OSAA Executive Board, the OSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and member school administrators from throughout the state to determine when, or if, to resume the spring season,” the OSAA announced in a release Friday morning.
With professional and college sports cancellations coming in waves since Wednesday, it seemed inevitable that high school sports would soon be next.
“It was very somber,” said Summit track and field coach Dave Turnbull, describing the meeting he had with his team Friday afternoon. “They just don’t know how to react. We had to define the reality. They completely understand.”
Somber yet understanding has been the common reaction among Central Oregon prep teams in the face of a global health crisis.
“(The players) handled it great,” said Mountain View baseball coach Ryan Johnson. “Everyone is kinda deflated. We practiced (on Thursday), had awesome energy, they handled it as well as they could. Now it’s the uncertainty of what’s next.”
“They are aware about it and understand what’s happening,” said Fischer, the Ridgeview softball coach. “It is hard to see how quickly things get shut down. The coaches feel like the players.”
One certainty for Oregon high school sports teams is that for the next three weeks there will be no practices or organized training.
But for a sport like track and field, there are ways to keep the fitness level up. Turnbull made it clear to his athletes that training will be necessary for the next couple of weeks in case the spring season does resume, emphasizing that workouts should be completed alone and not with teammates.
“We are a sport that is based on fitness,” Turnbull said. “We want them to be fit. If you give up two weeks of your season, then you won’t be ready.”
With President Donald Trump announcing a national state of emergency Friday, it is difficult to have any idea when the suspension of high school sports in Oregon will end.
“The only way to survive it,” Fischer offered, “is to go day to day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.