REDMOND — The Central Oregon high school cross-country season kicked off Monday with the Early Bird Intermountain Conference Preview staged at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.
The race was held on the same course that will host the Class 5A IMC Championships later this season.
On a warm morning, the flat, mostly-grass 5,000-meter course included 2.5 laps of a loop near the parking area at the entrance of the Redmond fairgrounds.
The Summit girls dominated, as Storm runners accounted for the entire top five. Ella Thorsett won in 18 minutes, 45 seconds. Her teammate Barrett Justema finished second in 19:00 and Summit’s Camille Broadbent took third in 19:51.
The Storm won the team competition with a score of 15, followed by second-place Bend High (54) and third-place Redmond (69).
In the boys race, La Pine’s Wyatt Montgomery led almost the entire race and held off a hard-charging Hayden Boaz, of Summit, to win in a time of 16:48, just one-second ahead of second-place Boaz. Blake Reid, of Bend, finished third in 16:53.
Summit won the boys team competition with 37 points, followed by second-place Bend (45) and third-place Caldera (63). Ridgeview finished fourth (79) and Redmond took fifth (149).
All IMC teams except Mountain View took part in the early season race. Class 3A Sisters and La Pine are not part of the IMC but were invited to the meet.
