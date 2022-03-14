RENO, Nev. — Several Central Oregon high school alpine skiers from the Oregon School Ski Association competed at the Western States regionals on Friday and Saturday at Mt. Rose near Lake Tahoe.
Twelve racers from the OSSA represented Oregon, competing against other racers from Wyoming, Colorado, California, and Nevada.
Top OSSA boys finishers included Summit's Preston Schock, who finished 10th in the giant slalom and 16th in slalom. Summit's Jack Gentry finished 29th in giant slalom and 28th in slalom.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
For the OSSA girls, Summit's Sophie Cauble finished eighth in slalom and 19th in giant slalom. The Storm's Zoe Doden finished 13th in giant slalom. Abigail Fagan, also of Summit, was 21st in giant slalom and 23rd in slalom.
Other skiers who compete at the Western States for the Summit girls were Anja Bond-Welch, Quincy Doden, Matalyn Hornbeck, Taya Lorenz, Grace Misischia and Pippa Souza. Girls skiers from Bend High were Emily Gerber and Kaili Kim. Erin Kirksey competed for Mountain View.
Other skiers for the Summit boys were Oliver Bond-Welch, Will Chiapetta, Alexander Fagan, Jacob Heron, Ethan Kramis and Cooper Kirchmeier. Boys skiers from Bend High were Beck Christoferson and Sam Forrester. Destry Price competed for Mountain View, and Drake Palle skied for Caldera.
—Bulletin staff report
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.