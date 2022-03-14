Western States

Central Oregon high school alpine skiers from the Oregon School Ski Association competed in the Western States regional races at Mt. Rose near Lake Tahoe this past weekend.

 Submitted photo

PREP ALPINE SKIING

Locals fare well at regional races

RENO, Nev. — Several Central Oregon high school alpine skiers from the Oregon School Ski Association competed at the Western States regionals on Friday and Saturday at Mt. Rose near Lake Tahoe.

Twelve racers from the OSSA represented Oregon, competing against other racers from Wyoming, Colorado, California, and Nevada.

Top OSSA boys finishers included Summit's Preston Schock, who finished 10th in the giant slalom and 16th in slalom. Summit's Jack Gentry finished 29th in giant slalom and 28th in slalom.

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

For the OSSA girls, Summit's Sophie Cauble finished eighth in slalom and 19th in giant slalom. The Storm's Zoe Doden finished 13th in giant slalom. Abigail Fagan, also of Summit, was 21st in giant slalom and 23rd in slalom.

Other skiers who compete at the Western States for the Summit girls were Anja Bond-Welch, Quincy Doden, Matalyn Hornbeck, Taya Lorenz, Grace Misischia and Pippa Souza. Girls skiers from Bend High were Emily Gerber and Kaili Kim. Erin Kirksey competed for Mountain View.

Other skiers for the Summit boys were Oliver Bond-Welch, Will Chiapetta, Alexander Fagan, Jacob Heron, Ethan Kramis and Cooper Kirchmeier. Boys skiers from Bend High were Beck Christoferson and Sam Forrester. Destry Price competed for Mountain View, and Drake Palle skied for Caldera.

—Bulletin staff report

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.