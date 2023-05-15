Summit is in second place as a team and Bend High has two players in the top three after the first day of the Class 5A boys golf state championships at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell on Monday.
Wilsonville is in the team lead with 322, and Summit is in second at 324. Mountain View is in fourth (339).
Bend High freshman Silas Waller is tied for the individual lead with Wilsonville's Michael Flaherty, as both shot a 4-over-par 76. Lava Bear senior Kyle Garrity is alone in third place with a 5-over 77.
Summit's Brody Grieb is tied for sixth with an 80 with teammate Ryan Mitchell and Mountain View's Grayson Moore.
In the Class 5A girls golf state championships, Summit's Zoe Garcia has the individual lead after shooting a 2-over 74 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks. Caldera's Anna Latimer was in fourth place with a 79.
Summit and Wilsonville were tied for the team lead at 337 and Redmond was in fifth (407).
Summit's Saylor Gillet is in seventh place with an 82 and teammate Jada Richwine is in eighth with an 83.
The Crook County girls are in the lead after Day 1 of the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf state championships Monday at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.
The Cowgirls lead with a score of 359, followed by Dufur (363) and Banks (378). La Pine is in sixth (384).
Esha Reddy of Marist is in the individual lead after shooting a 1-under-par 70. La Pine's Kylee Smith is in eighth with an 85.
Crook County has three girls in the top 14, as McKenzie Jonas shot an 87 for 10th place, and Haylee Noland and Sawyer McDonald each carded a 90 for a tie for 14th.
In the 4A boys golf state championship at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis, Owen Bascom of North Bend shot a 70 to take the lead after the first day.
Crook County's Jesse Wood was tied for 12th with a 79, and Alex Iverson, also of Crook County, was tied for 15th with an 81.
Baker had the team lead with 309 strokes, followed by Molalla (324) and Crook County (325).
In the 3A/2A/1A boys golf state championship at Tokatee Golf Course in Blue River, Ryan Klampe of Siuslaw had the Day 1 lead with a 71. Trent Gordon of Sisters shot an 81 to be tied for 17th, while La Pine's AJ Johnson carded an 84 to be tied for 22nd.
Oregon Episcopal has the team lead with 304 strokes, while La Pine is in eighth with 392.
—Mark Morical, The Bulletin
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
