(Editor's Note: Golf course operations could change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact courses directly for the most up-to-date information on their operations.)
Public courses
Aspen Lakes Golf Course
The red cinder bunkers at Aspen Lakes are as recognizable as perhaps any feature on any course in the region. Located just east of Sisters, Aspen Lakes is lined with ponderosa pines and is a challenge for golfers of all skill levels. The course has a quality set of par 5s, and its 222-yard, par-3 15th hole is among the toughest pars in Central Oregon.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 16900 Aspen Lakes Drive, Sisters
Tee times: 541-549-4653
Course stats: Par 72, 7,302 yards
Green fees: Through Sept. 30, $49 to $75 daily; after Oct. 1, $35 to $49 daily
Power cart: $12
PGA director, golf operations: Howie Pruitt
Course designer: Bill Overdorf (original nine, 1997; second nine, 1998)
Extras: Putting green, driving range, pro shop, practice bunker, clubhouse, restaurant, GolfBoards available
Website: www.aspenlakes.com
Black Butte Ranch
Big Meadow: The course was ranked in the top 10 in the state by Golfweek magazine in 2016. Golfers will find a well-bunkered, straightforward layout that is welcoming to players of all abilities. In addition, the breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains on the back nine can make for a memorable finish.
Glaze Meadow: The course is maturing into a must-play track in Central Oregon after a John Fought redesign six years ago. Glaze Meadows new design utilizes classical elements, including grass-faced bunkers and turtleback greens reminiscent of the golden era of golf design.
Number of holes: 36 Glaze Meadow (18) and Big Meadow (18)
Status: Open seasonally
Location: Eight miles northwest of Sisters on U.S. Highway 20
Tee times: 541-595-1545
Course stats: Big Meadow, par 72, 7,002 yards; Glaze Meadow, par 72, 7,007 yards
Green fees: Through Sept. 30, $52 to $82; October, $57
Power cart: $34
GolfBoard: $27
Director of golf: Jeff Fought
Head golf professional: Tom Baker
Course designers: Big Meadow: Robert Muir Graves (1970), Damian Pascuzzo remodel (2008); Glaze Meadow: Gene Bunny Mason (1982), John Fought remodel (2012)
Extras: Two golf shops, driving ranges, putting greens, chipping and bunker practice areas at both courses
Website: www.blackbutteranch.com
Crooked River Ranch
Perched on the rim of the Crooked River Gorge, 400 feet above the river, this course is enjoyable for golfers of all abilities. The No. 5 canyon hole with its go for it or go home attitude makes it easy to see why it is the signature hole. The 260-yard, par-4 hole can easily be managed with two short irons, though adventurous golfers might choose to take the shortcut over the gorge and play the hole as a 225-yard par 3. Just minutes north of Redmond, Crooked River Ranch is well worth the trip.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 5195 SW Club House Road, Crooked River Ranch
Tee times: 541-923-6343
Course stats: Par 71, 5,818 yards
Green fees: Through Sept. 30, $24 to $43 Mon-Thu, $38 to $50 Fri-Sun; October, $22 to $38 Mon-Thu, $33 to $42 Fri-Sun; November through February, $32 daily
Power cart: $32 for 18 holes; $20 for nine
Head golf professional: Pat Huffer
Course designers: Original four holes: William McPherson (1978); original full nine: Bunny Mason; second nine: Jim Ramey (1994)
Extras: Driving range, pro shop, chipping and bunker practice area, two practice putting greens
Website: www.crookedriverranchgc.com
Desert Peaks Golf Club
The municipal golf course has a flat, straightforward design that will not intimidate golfers of any skill level. Located just north of Madras, Desert Peaks does offer some spectacular Cascade mountain views, and it is a good place for beginning golfers to play a regulation-length course.
Number of holes: Nine
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 565 NW Adler St., Madras
Tee times: 541-475-6368
Course stats: Par 36, 3,231 yards
Green fees: $18 for nine holes and $27 for 18, weekdays; $20 for nine and $29 for 18, weekends
Power cart: $10 per rider for nine holes, $16 per rider for 18 holes
Head golf professional: None
Extras: Putting green, driving range open, clubhouse
Email: desertpeaksgolf@gmail.com
Website: www.desertpeaksgolf.com
Eagle Crest Resort
Resort Course: The original of the three courses at Eagle Crest just west of Redmond is for the most part a position golf course, with tight fairways and small greens. The narrow 481-yard, par-5 second hole requires a precise shot to the bottom of a small, juniper-lined canyon, and it takes a sharp right turn toward the green about 350 yards from the tee box.
Ridge Course: The course is loosely lined by junipers and provides plenty of room to work with, offering freedom to play a driver. In other words, aggressive play can be rewarded. On a clear day, players are greeted at the tee box of the downhill, 190-yard third hole by unobstructed views of Mount Jefferson and Mount Hood.
Challenge Course: Exceeding many golfers' expectations is this 18-hole, 175-yard, par-63 track. Boosting nine par 3s and nine par 4s, this course offers entertainment and challenge for all. With holes such as the 400-yard, par-4 fourth, the Challenge Course is no pitch-and-putt facility.
Number of holes: 54 Ridge Course (18), Resort Course (18), Challenge Course (18)
Status: Two courses open year-round, weather permitting; Resort Course open seasonally
Location: 1522 Cline Falls Road, Redmond
Tee times: 541-923-4653
Course stats: Challenge Course, par 63, 4,175 yards; Resort Course, par 72, 6,704 yards; Ridge Course, par 72, 6,952 yards
Green fees: Challenge Course: Through Oct. 4, $48 daily; Oct. 5-Nov. 9, $38 daily. Resort Course: Through Oct. 4, $78 daily; Oct. 5-Nov. 9, $58 daily. Ridge Course: Through Oct. 4, $78 daily; Oct. 5-Nov. 9, $58 daily.
Power cart: $18
Director of golf: Ron Buerger
Lead professional/academy director: Kevin Story
Senior golf instructor: Tam Bronkey
Course designers: Resort: Gene Bunny Mason (1986); Ridge: John Thronson (1992); Challenge: John Thronson (1999)
Extras: Real-grass 18-hole putting course ($11 adult, $6 ages 6-17), two driving ranges, several practice greens, clubhouse, restaurant, golf academy
Website: www.eagle-crest.com
The Greens at Redmond
The Greens at Redmond has made significant improvements to its conditioning since new ownership took over in 2014. A true executive course with 14 par 3s and four par 4s, its short layout is well-designed and enough to test most golfers. It is ideal for those with three hours or less to spend on a round of golf.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 2575 SW Greens Blvd., Redmond
Tee times: 541-923-0694
Course stats: Par 58, 3,131 yards
Green fees: $34 daily
Power cart: $26 (can be shared)
Head golf professional: none
Course designer: Robert Muir Graves (1996)
Extras: Indoor driving facility, putting green and practice bunker, pro shop, snack bar, banquet/meeting facilities
Website: www.golfthegreens.com
Juniper Golf Course
Juniper is cast across the high desert terrain, winding through juniper trees and lava rock on the south end of Redmond. Hard and fast conditions make the course a challenge to even the most skilled golfers, and its speedy bentgrass greens are its hallmark. If the prevailing wind is up, the 478-yard, par-4 17th hole is arguably the toughest par in Central Oregon.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 1938 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond
Tee times: 541-548-3121
Course stats: Par 72, 7,186 yards
Green fees: $20-$68
Power cart: $17
Head golf professional: James Billings
Course designer: John Harbottle III (2005)
Extras: Driving range, putting green, practice pitching green, restaurant, banquet facility
Website: www.playjuniper.com
Lost Tracks Golf Club
The south Bend course is primarily a position golf course that cuts through ponderosa pines with doglegs present to some degree on every hole except the four par 3s. The courses best-known hole is the 150-yard, par-3 16th, a short hole with a green that, while massive, is surrounded by water.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 60205 Sunset View Drive, Bend
Tee times: 541-385-1818
Course stats: Par 72, 7,003 yards
Green fees: Through Sept. 27, $40 to $65 daily; Sept. 28-Nov. 1, $29 to $40 daily; after Nov. 3, $29 daily
Power cart: $10-$20
Director of instruction: Kyle Weeks
Course designer: Brian Whitcomb (1996)
Extras: Putting green, driving range and short-game area, restaurant, pro shop, learning facility
Website: losttracks.com
Meadow Lakes Golf Course
Meadow Lakes is everything a municipal course should be. It is affordable, easily accessible and well-maintained. Water comes into play on every hole in the form of either the Crooked River or the courses nine man-made lakes, which provide a worthy challenge to golfers of all skill levels.
Number of holes:18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 300 SW Meadow Lakes Drive, Prineville
Tee times: 541-447-7113
Course stats: Par 72, 6,783 yards
Green fees: Through Sept. 30, $38 Mon-Thu and $43 Fri-Sun; Oct. 1-Oct. 29, $33 daily; after Oct. 29, $27 daily
Power cart: $16 per rider
Head golf professional: Zach Lampert
Course designer: Bill Robinson (1993)
Extras: Putting green, driving range, restaurant, pro shop
Website: www.meadowlakesgc.com
Old Back Nine Golf Course
An OGA-rated, par-36, nine-hole golf course. New for the 2020 season, all power carts will be equipped with a tee-to-green GPS range finder. There are also plans to add a warm-up cage to go along with the practice putting green. An easily walkable layout, the course twists through ponderosa pines and the Mountain High neighborhood in southeast Bend. The course is an appealing option for golfers of all abilities and ages.
Number of holes: Nine
Status: Open seasonally
Location: 60650 China Hat Road, Bend
Tee times: 541-382-1111
Course stats: Par 36, 2,952 yards
Green fees: Through Sept. 7, $32 a.m., $29 p.m.; Sept. 8-30, $29 a.m., $25 p.m.; after Oct. 1, $22.
Power carts: $8 per rider
Walking cart: $4
Course superintendent: Dixon Ward
Head golf professional: None
Course designer: Jan Ward (1987)
Extras: Putting green, clubhouse, snack bar
Website: oldbacknine.com
Quail Run Golf Course
Heavily wooded with lodgepole pines, Quail Run is considered by many Central Oregonians to be a hidden gem. The course is well-conditioned and as fun and challenging to play as its more-heralded counterparts in the region. It is a consistent course throughout, and the 451-yard, dogleg-left 18th hole makes for a test at the finish.
Number of holes:18
Status: Open seasonally
Location: 16725 Northridge Drive, La Pine
Tee times: 541-536-1303 or 800-895-GOLF
Course stats: Par 72, 6,897 yards
Green fees: Through Sept. 30, $62 daily; after Oct. 1, $42 daily.
Power cart: $17
Director of golf: Todd Sickles
Course designer: Jim Ramey (original nine, 1991; second nine, 2006)
Extras: Driving range, putting and chipping area, practice bunkers, snack bar, pro shop
Website: www.golfquailrun.com
River's Edge Golf Course
A flat lie is hard to find at River's Edge, situated on the east side of Awbrey Butte, so be prepared to play a variety of shots. Rivers Edge offers some dramatic views of Bend, and at no place is that more apparent than on the tee box of No. 16, a 216-yard par-3 with panoramic vistas of Pilot Butte and the surrounding city.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 400 Pro Shop Drive, Bend
Tee times: 541-389-2828
Course stats: Par 72, 6,683 yards
Green fees: Through Sept. 2, $39-$63 daily; Sept. 3-Oct. 27, $29-$49 daily.
Power cart: $17
GolfBoard: $26
Director of golf: Troy Eckberg
Course designer: Robert Muir Graves (1988, original nine; 1992, second nine)
Extras: Driving range, putting green, chipping area, pro shop, restaurant
Website: www.riversedgegolfbend.com
Sunriver Resort
Meadows: With Mount Bachelor as its backdrop, the course features tremendous variety within its 18 holes, seven of which border the meandering Sun River. The dramatic use of directional and fore-bunkers provide ample challenges for golfers of all skill levels. The Meadows has hosted numerous USGA, NCAA, and PGA of America Championships.
Woodlands: Designed by internationally celebrated course architect Robert Trent Jones Jr., Woodlands requires more accuracy than Meadows. The trees frame and shape the course, giving the track subtle doglegs rather than hard turns left or right. Featuring dense forests of ponderosa pines, outcroppings of lava rock and an abundance of water, Woodlands is playable for most but challenging to all.
Number of holes: 36 Meadows course (18) and Woodlands course (18)
Status: Open seasonally. Woodlands opened May 17, Meadows opened April 13
Location: In Sunriver, 15 miles south of Bend, west of U.S. Highway 97
Tee times: 541-593-4402
Course stats: Meadows, par 71, 7,012 yards; Woodlands, par 72, 6,933 yards
Green fees: Through Oct 4: $55-$100 Monday-Thursday and $55-$110 Friday-Sunday for Deschutes County residents; $55-$120 Monday-Thursday and $55-$130 Friday-Sunday for all others; Oct 5-Nov. 29: $45-$70 daily for Deschutes County residents, $45-$80 for all others
Head golf professional: Chris Points
Course designers: Meadows course, John Fought redesign (opened 1968; redesigned 1999); Woodlands course, Robert Trent Jones Jr. (1981)
Extras: Driving range, practice facilities include chipping green with bunker, putting green, and nine-hole putting course with bunkers (at Meadows)
Website: www.sunriver-resort.com
Widgi Creek Golf Club
The tiered greens at Widgi Creek create some of the most challenging putting surfaces in Central Oregon. Position off the tee on the heavily wooded course is far more important than length to card a good score. The 216-yard, par-3 11th hole is tough in every way that can make a par 3 a challenge, including a 200-yard forced carry over water and a multitiered green.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open seasonally
Location: 18707 Century Drive, Bend
Tee times: 541-382-4449
Course stats: Par 72, 6,905 yards
Green fees: Through Sept. 15, $75 before 9 a.m., $95 from 9 a.m. to noon, $59 from noon to 3 p.m., $39 after 3 p.m.; Sept. 16-Oct. 20, $59 before 2 p.m. and $39 after 2 p.m.; Oct. 21 to closing, $39 all day
Power cart: $17
Golf professional: Taylor Giacomini
Course designer: Robert Muir Graves (1991, original nine; 1992, second nine)
Extras: Driving range, short-game practice facility, putting green, pro shop
Website: www.widgi.com
Semiprivate courses
Pronghorn Club (Nicklaus)
Pronghorns Jack Nicklaus Signature Design, named after the golf icon who is its legendary designer, is considered among the elite public-access facilities in the country by most national golf publications. It is one of the best-conditioned courses in Central Oregon and one of the regions most challenging. The layout offers a stark contrast between the lush green of the course and the scraggly high desert that surrounds it.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend
Information: 541-693-5365
How to play: Public and resort play are welcome
Course stats: Par 72, 7,379 yards
Green fees: Through Sept. 30: $180 daily; October: $120 daily (prices include cart, range balls). Forecaddie services available
Director of golf: Jerrel Grow
Course designer: Jack Nicklaus (2004)
Extras: Driving range, short-game area, putting green, indoor training facility, forecaddie services, snack bar and three restaurants
Website: www.pronghornresort.com
Tetherow Golf Club
Recognized by many national publications as among the elite public-access facilities in the country, Tetherow was designed by renowned architect and Bend resident David McLay Kidd. A test of golf throughout, Tetherows striking design uses hard and fast fescue grasses that provide a style of golf that more resembles a Scottish links course than a typical American layout.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open seasonally
Location: 61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend
Tee times: 541-213-2424
How to play: Available to members and their guests, with limited play for the general public
Course stats: Par 72, 7,298 yards
Green fees: Through September: $190 daily; October: $135 daily (all prices include cart and range balls). Locals can play after 1:40 p.m. for $90-$110 depending on month.
GolfBoard: $20
Head golf professional: Jake Edwards
Course designer: David McLay Kidd (2008)
Extras: Driving range (with short-game course), two putting greens, indoor golf academy, clubhouse, two restaurants and snack bar
Website: www.tetherow.com
Private courses
Awbrey Glen Golf Club
Following the master plan of architect David McLay Kidd, Awbrey Glen has recently invested in its golf course design. Awbrey Glen is home to the most complete practice facility in Central Oregon, where members embrace game improvement on a dual-ended driving range and five-hole par-3 course.
Number of holes: 23
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 2500 NW Awbrey Glen Drive, Bend
Information: 541-385-6011
How to play: Guests may play when accompanied by a member. Memberships available. Awbrey Glen also offers a reciprocal rate of $135 for members of other private clubs.
Course stats: Par 72, 7,013 yards
Head professional: Tommy Berg
Director of player development and member engagement: Tim Fraley
Membership Director: Barbara Malcom
Course designer: David McLay Kidd (2011 master plan)
Extras: Five-hole par-3 course, dual-ended driving range and practice facility, active junior golf, dynamic golf instruction programs with private and group instruction, professional club fitting, seasonal indoor golf simulator, full service golf shop, fitness center, pool, pro shop, restaurant
Website: www.awbreyglen.com
Bend Golf Club
The oldest golf course in Central Oregon embarked on a thinning program in 2015 as part of its new master plan, which was created by Dan Hixson, a well-regarded Northwest golf course architect. The classically designed course, which has changed its name from Bend Golf and Country Club, is still defined by ponderosa pines and its Poa annua greens. Bend GC features tight fairways that put a premium on shot-making skills.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 61045 Country Club Drive, Bend
Information: 541-382-3261
How to play: Guests may play when accompanied by a member. Memberships available
Course stats: Par 72, 7,058 yards
Head golf professional: Emily Anderson
Course designers: Original nine: H. Chandler Egan, William Hanley (1925); second nine: Bob Baldock (1973)
Extras: Practice facilities include two chipping and putting greens, driving range, three greenside bunkers, 275-yard practice hole, and a 75-yard approach area. Fitness center, pool, restaurant, meeting/banquet facilities and tennis courts
Website: www.bendgolfclub.com
Brasada Ranch
Co-designed by Peter Jacobsen, a Portland native who went on to play on the PGA and Champions pro tours, the desert course has a reputation for being among the regions most enjoyable layouts. Forgiving fairways keep lesser-skilled golfers in play, and challenging green complexes will test even highly skilled players, who can play from one of seven tee combinations. And every golfer should enjoy the panoramic views.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte
Information: 541-526-6380
How to play: Golf course open to Brasada club members and their guests; tee times available for resort guests
Course stats: Par 72, 7,295 yards
Director of golf: Zach Swoffer
Head golf professional: Kyle Johnson
Course designers: Peter Jacobsen and Jim Hardy (2006)
Extras: Two-tiered driving range, and practice area that includes putting, chipping and bunker. Clubhouse, fitness facility, pool
Website: www.brasada.com
Broken Top Club
When it opened in 1993, the Tom Weiskopf/Jay Morrish design on Bends west side helped usher in an era of high-end private golf in Central Oregon. A classic test of golf, Broken Top is a well-manicured, parkland-style golf course that offers spectacular views of the Cascades. Its signature par-4 11th hole is memorable for the deep pumice pit guarding the green.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open seasonally
Location: 62000 Broken Top Drive, Bend
Information: Golf shop, 541-383-0868; membership, 541-383-8200
How to play: Guests may play if accompanied or sponsored by a member. Golf course memberships are available
Course stats: Par 72, 7,161 yards
Head golf professional: Travis Moore
Course designers: Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish (1993)
Extras: Driving range, putting course, two short-game practice facilities, clubhouse, pool, fitness facility
Website: www.brokentop.com
Caldera Links
Designed by Jim Ramey, Crosswater Clubs now-retired director of agronomy, and Bob Cupp, Crosswaters architect, Caldera Links is a family-friendly par-3 course that features tour-quality bentgrass greens and bluegrass tees that are groomed daily. Caldera, whose nine holes range from 60 to 185 yards, is considered by some publications to be among the best par-3 layouts in the country. Like Crosswater, Caldera Links utilizes the surrounding meadows to define the course.
Number of holes: Nine-hole par-3 course
Status: Open April 17-Oct. 4
Location: East of entrance to Crosswater Club on South Century Drive in Sunriver
Information: 541-593-4402
How to play: Nine-hole course available to Sunriver Resort guests, Caldera Springs homeowners and Crosswater Club members and their guests
Course stats: Par 27, hole distances range from 60 to 185 yards
Head golf professional: Mark Meyer
Course designers: Robert E. Cupp and Jim Ramey (2007)
Extras: Putting green, retail outlet
Website: www.calderasprings.com
Crosswater Club
The best-known golf course in Central Oregon, Crosswater boasts an unmatched setting. Forced carries over the Deschutes and Little Deschutes rivers add hazard to Crosswaters lengthy setup. A golfers ability to hit precise approach shots into Crosswaters greens will be the difference between a solid score and a rough day. Ranked by Golf Digest as one of Americas 100 Greatest Courses, Crosswater features five tee placements for each hole, bentgrass fairways and some of the best putting surfaces around.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open April 3-Nov. 1
Location: 17600 Canoe Camp Drive, Sunriver
Information: 541-593-4402
How to play: Available to members, guests of members and Sunriver Resort guests only
Course stats: Par 72, 7,683 yards
Head golf professional: Mark Meyer
Course designer: Robert E. Cupp (1995)
Extras: Driving range, putting and chipping greens, clubhouse with restaurant, snack bar, pro shop, locker facilities, pool
Website: www.crosswater.com
Prineville Golf Club
The second-oldest golf course in Central Oregon, this nine-hole facility is an unpretentious private golf club. The throwback course weaves through the foothills east of Prineville, offering the uninitiated a surprising test of golf. The greens are considered by many to be among the slickest in the region.
Number of holes:Nine
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 7120 Ochoco Highway, Prineville
Pro shop: 541-447-7266
How to play: Guests may play when accompanied by a member. Memberships available
Head golf professional: None
Course stats: Back tees: par 32, front nine; par 33, back nine; 4,959 yards total. Forward tees: par 33, front; par 35, back; 4,302 yards total
Course designers: Bob Hogan, Eddie Hogan, Ted Longworth, Larry Lamberger (1950)
Extras: Driving range, putting green, practice bunker, bar and concessions
Website: sites.google.com/site/prinevillegolfclub
Pronghorn Club (Fazio)
Pronghorns Tom Fazio Championship Course, named after its famed designer, is among the most visually impressive golf courses anywhere and has been listed among the countrys best courses in national publications. The green complex on Fazios 187-yard, par-3 eighth hole makes it a unique and spectacular hole.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend
Information: 541-693-5300
How to play: Guests may play when accompanied by a member. Memberships available
Course stats: Par 72, 7,462 yards
Director of golf: Jerrel Grow
Course designer: Tom Fazio (2007)
Extras: Driving range, short-game area, putting green, indoor training facility, forecaddie services, snack bar and three restaurants
Website: www.pronghornresort.com
