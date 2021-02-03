Since fall 2019, high school football players have been patiently waiting. Now, as they continue their long wait, they are hoping for a Hail Mary in the next couple of days.
The high school football season is scheduled to officially begin on Monday with team practices, but unless some systematic changes come from the Oregon Health Authority or the Governor’s office, the wait might continue for football teams.
But that has not stopped high school football players in Central Oregon from finding ways to continue playing the game they love.
Mountain View’s Jakoby Moss and Bend High’s Alexander Emery are two examples of players who have found avenues to continue to play football in a state where the game remains prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Moss, it is spending most weekends playing in 7-on-7 passing-league tournaments — which have grown in popularity in the absence of tackle football.
“It started ramping up during the end of summer and continued to ramp up as we felt that the (fall) season might not happen,” said Moss, the Cougars’ junior quarterback. “Tournaments just kept getting bigger and bigger. It has been beneficial for me as a quarterback. My knowledge of the game has grown, mechanics have improved, and recruiting — being able to get some tape for coaches has been beneficial as well.”
Without offensive and defensive linemen, a running game, or blitzing defenders, the non-contact 7-on-7 style of football is a far cry from the tackle game — especially compared with the run-heavy offense that Mountain View typically deploys on Friday nights in the fall.
While Moss and his Mountain View teammates are accustomed to seeing defenses focused on thwarting their rushing attack, the 7-on-7 game has allowed them to learn about defenses that focus on stopping the pass.
“Learning the different defenses as well as the concepts you can run on offense is a pretty big difference and it has helped me a lot for regular football,” Moss said.
Last week, Emery, a sophomore for the Lava Bears, was in Texas playing in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl — a week of practices that drew players from across the country and culminated with a game played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Players at the All-American Bowl were nominated for the event and then completed an application process in order to earn an invitation.
Players practiced and competed in full pads, which high school players from Oregon have not been able do in over a year.
“On the very first play, I didn’t have my helmet strapped up all the way so on the tackle my helmet got jammed up my nose, so that kind of hurt,” Emery said.
“But it felt great being back in pads. I was really, really excited and the hits weren’t that bad.”
Playing on a team of freshmen and sophomores — mostly from Colorado and Missouri — Emery experienced the challenges of developing a functioning offense in just a couple of days.
Those challenges were exacerbated when a tight end had to move to center because some linemen could not make the trip due to COVID-19.
“In this game I was running for my life,” Emery said. “I only had time for really three pocket passes because of how fast people were getting to me. By the time I would get the ball there would be a dude in my face. That was the big difference from 7-on-7. You have four seconds when you snap it in 7-on-7, where here I probably had less than a second.”
The fate of high school football remains hanging in the balance just four days before the scheduled Monday starting date.
The hope remains that efforts through the never-ending offseason culminate in a return of tackle football.
“Right now there is all this work that we have done but we don’t know if it is going to pay off with getting that season,” Moss said. “Me and the guys, we want our work to pay off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.