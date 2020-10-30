Local clubs to host turkey shoots
Central Oregon gun clubs are scheduled to host turkey shoots, starting next Saturday.
Activities will start between 9 and 10 a.m., Nov. 7, at the Bend Trap Club for shooters of all skill levels. Ammunition is available at the club, located east of Bend off U.S. Highway 20 near the 30-mile marker.
Bend Trap Club has COVID-19 protocols in place, meaning shooters will need to be prepared for weather conditions because the clubhouse will have limited access.
Other Central Oregon club turkey shoots:
• Nov. 14: Madras Gun Club
• Nov. 22: Redmond Rod and Gun Club
• Nov. 28: Fossil Gun Club
• Dec. 5: Bend Trap Club
• Dec. 12: Madras Gun Club
• Dec. 20: Redmond Rod and Gun Club
