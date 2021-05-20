No official Oregon School Activities Association track and field state meets? No problem. State champions in running, throwing and jumping events will be crowned this weekend, just without the sanctioning of the OSAA.
The state meets for the different classifications will be staged throughout different parts of the state on Friday and Saturday.
The 6A Track and Field Showcase will be held at Pioneer Memorial Stadium in Oregon City; the 5A Invitational at Wilsonville High School; the 4A State Track and Field Championships at Siuslaw High School; the 2A meet at Union High School. None of the Class 1A schools are competing at state meets and the 3A meet was staged Tuesday in Harrisburg.
Central Oregon has several track and field athletes who could find themselves at the top of the podium in their events this weekend. Here are eight Central Oregon athletes who enter their state meets with the top marks in their classifications.
6A Track and Field Showcase in Oregon City
Maggie Williams, distance: The Summit High School 800-meter record holder enters the final week of the track season with the second-fastest times in the 800 and 1,500.
Kohana Nakato, javelin: The Summit senior's best throw this season of 151.5 feet came on May 5 in a meet against Redmond. That mark is nearly four feet farther than the state’s next-closest javelin thrower.
5A Invitational at Wilsonville High School
Cody Gehrett, hurdles: The Ridgeview senior leads 5A in both hurdle events this season and appears to be peaking at the right time. His time of 14.82 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 38.40 in the 300-meter hurdles came at the Intermountain Conference District Championships last week.
Kensey Gault, hurdles: Just a freshman, Ridgeview's Gault has shot out of the gate in her first high school season with 5A’s top time in both hurdle categories, setting PRs in both the 100 (15.68) and 300 (46.77) at the IMC district meet. She also has the classification’s third-fastest 100-meter time.
Marjorie Hutchins, triple jump: At the IMC district meet, Crook County's Hutchins vaulted to the top spot in the triple jump with a 5A leading 35.2-foot leap.
4A State Track and Field Championships at Siuslaw High School
Brody Anderson, 400 meters: As a sophomore, Brody Anderson, of Sisters, won the 400-meter title with a time of 50.45. Two years and one track season later, he will try and defend his crown.
Ethan Hosang and Will Thorsett, 3,000 meters: The two Sisters runners, who also paced the Outlaws' cross-country team, have the two fastest times in the 3,000 meters. Hosang ran a 8:47.47 and Thorsett ran a 8:59.06 at the Phillips-Klimek Distance Twilight on May 1.
Ella Thorsett, distance: The cross-country state individual runner-up from Sisters currently has the second-fastest time in 4A in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000, trailing only Junction City’s Anika Thompson in those events.
