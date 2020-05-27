Central Christian receives PE grant
Central Christian School in Redmond recently received a 2020 Oregon School Activities Association Foundation grant, according to a news release.
Each year the OSAA Foundation invites Oregon high schools to apply for one of five $10,000 grants to promote athletic participation. Central Christian applied for the grant to purchase PE equipment for a new curriculum to be taught this fall.
The new curriculum is being adopted by Central Christian because construction on the school’s new 14,000-square-foot gymnasium is currently being completed. For the first time in the school’s nearly 30-year history, it will be able to hold indoor PE and focus on teaching kindergarten through high school students the fundamentals of team sports.
PE teacher Mike Polk said the grant “will give our students the opportunity to learn fundamentals in the safe environment of a PE class. We are so excited to see the impact that learning team sports will have for our students in terms of self-confidence and increased physical activity. Our goal is to have children feel comfortable and confident when playing team sports with their families and peers.”
Central Christian is part of the Class 1A Mountain Valley Conference.
— Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.