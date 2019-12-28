It was a year of long-awaited firsts and breakthrough performances on the local sports scene in 2019. But the biggest headlines were made by a welcome return to the High Desert of a world-class cycling showcase.

A signature Central Oregon sports event that had become an annual celebration of road racing over nearly four decades before a one-year hiatus in 2018, the Cascade Cycling Classic stage race was back under new management in 2019.

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation had operated the CCC as a fundraiser for years, but rising costs and traffic concerns, among other issues, prompted the foundation to look for a new owner after the 2017 Classic. Meanwhile, Chad Sperry stepped down as the CCC’s longtime race director.

In December 2017, Visit Bend, the city’s tourism agency, stepped in as the Classic’s primary stakeholder. And Bart Bowen, founder of Bend-based Bowen Sports Performance, took the race director’s reins. The race was moved to late May from its longstanding mid-July calendar position, largely to help avoid increasing conflicts with the peak midsummer tourism and traffic season.

Bowen would later explain that the Classic was canceled in 2018 because there was not enough time to plan the event after the change of ownership and format. But the race was back in 2019, with Bend’s Worthy Brewing as a title sponsor, a lineup of new stages — including a change of venue for the spectator-friendly twilight criterium — and a focus on youth events.

Despite a smaller field of riders and the move of the event’s most popular stage out of downtown Bend, the reborn Classic received largely thumbs-up reviews.

And in an interview with The Bulletin just days after the final stage of the 2019 CCC, Bowen had little doubt that the race was back in Central Oregon to stay.

“Right now we have momentum, a lot of enthusiasm, and a lot of energy,” the race director said. “We are going to bat. I think it will be well-received after what we did. People want the Cascade Cycling Classic to happen, and now that they’re confident that it can happen in a way that’s really positive for the community, people want to be a part of that. We’re going after sponsors optimistically, thinking that this will happen again in 2020.”

For the record, the race website has posted May 27-31 as the dates for the 40th edition of the CCC — which is still billed as “North America’s longest-running professional cycling stage race.”