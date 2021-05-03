LOCAL MOUNTAIN BIKING
Chainbreaker race set for Saturday
The Cascade Chainbreaker mountain bike race will return to trails west of Bend on Saturday for the 26th edition of the longtime event, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration is available until Wednesday at 3 p.m. at obra.org. Day-of-race registration will not be offered per OBRA guidelines.
Masks will be required at the event, except when racers are in motion. Spectators are not allowed. Due to fire risk, there is a camping ban on Skyline Forest property and the Chainbreaker venue.
Youth, beginner, advanced and elite categories are available for mountain bike racers.
Location, directions, and course maps will be posted Tuesday at obra.org.
Packet pick-up will be Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Webcyclery in Bend. Day-of-race packet pick-up is also available one hour prior to start time.
For more information, contact Ann Leitheiser at ann@bendenduranceacademy.org.
—Bulletin staff report
