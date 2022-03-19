Canadian all-star female hockey player Rebecca Johnston will headline a hockey event for girls in Bend called Girls Have The Edge from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 2 at The Pavilion.
The free event will be hosted by the Bend Rapids Youth Hockey Club.
According to a press release, the Bend Rapids' goal with the Girls Have The Edge campaign is to recruit more young females to the sport by giving them a chance to meet Johnston — who has been a member of the Canada National Women’s Team since 2007 — and to try out hockey for free in a supportive and nurturing environment.
“We could not be more ecstatic to offer girls locally and across Oregon this incredible opportunity to connect directly with one of the top female athletes ever to play the great sport of hockey,” said Aaron Olson, chair of the Bend Rapids Steering Committee.
Johnston will kick off the event with a speech about the joy of the sport and the opportunity for females to play for fun or at highly competitive levels. She has competed in the IIHF Women’s World Championship, the Four Nations Cup, the Olympics and at Cornell University.
After her speech, Johnston, along with Bend Rapids coaches and adult female players from the Deschutes Womens Hockey Club, will assist girls to try on full suits of hockey gear and take to the rink. On the ice, girls will be paired with an adult mentor and will practice skating, shooting and defending. The event will close with a friendly scrimmage between teams made up of youth and adults.
“The number of girls and women playing hockey is growing every day and this event is the perfect chance for girls all across Oregon to get onto the ice and make this sport your own," Johnston said.
