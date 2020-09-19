MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Matthew Wolff is playing his first U.S. Open and carving his own path.
That starts with shots he gouges out of the rough. It ends with him making six birdies, the last one a towering 7-iron from the first cut of rough that landed over the steep slope on the 18th green at Winged Foot and settled 10 feet right of the pin to match the best score — a 5-under 65 — at Winged Foot in a major.
He hit only two fairways Saturday on a course — and a major — with a blueprint for avoiding the rough. The only number that mattered to the 21-year-old Californian was a two-shot lead going into the final round.
“There’s a lot of holes out there that maybe people would try to hit it in the fairway or maybe take the safe play because it is a U.S. Open, and they know that pars are a good score,” Wolff said. “But I don’t really like to think of it that way. I like to go out there and do what I feel comfortable with, rip dog and see how it goes from there.”
It’s going so well that Wolff is one round away from becoming the youngest U.S. Open champion since Bobby Jones in 1923.
He held a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau, who managed to hang in there long enough to scratch out a 70 to keep his hopes alive.
“The round today was a huge battle,” said DeChambeau, who was still on the range in darkness Saturday night. “I was proud of the way I persevered out there today. It was difficult. Especially when you’re not hitting it straight in the fairway. For me it felt like I kept myself in it, scrambled really well.”
Whether it was the first cut or the nasty rough, Wolff kept giving those hips one last swivel before blasting away and giving himself birdie chances. He shot 30 on the front nine — and missed a 6-foot birdie putt on No. 8 after hitting his first fairway of the round — and then let so many others fall apart.
Patrick Reed, tied for the lead at the turn, couldn’t find the fairway and paid dearly with a 43 on the back nine. Reed had a three-shot lead after two holes. He walked off the 18th green with a 77 and was eight shots behind.
“Anyone in my position would be frustrated, especially with having the lead going into today,” Reed said. “The great thing is there’s always tomorrow, and like I said, it’s a U.S. Open. Even though eight shots seems like a lot … you never know.”
Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship last month in his first try at age 23. Now here comes Wolff, playing his first U.S. Open at age 21. Is he next?
The last U.S. Open champion to win in his debut was Francis Ouimet in 1913. That also was the last time the U.S. Open was played in September.
“I’m probably going to be a little antsy. It’s the U.S. Open, and I have a lead,” Wolff said. “I’m going to try to keep my nerves as calm as they can be. I put myself in a really good spot. I did everything that I could do up until this point, and tomorrow I’m going to go out there, I promise you I’m going to try my best.”
Wolff was at 5-under 205.
DeChambeau could easily have gone the same route as Reed, missing left and right, gouging his way out of the grass. But after opening with two bogeys, he kept scrambling away — 15 straight holes with nothing worse than par. He rallied with two late birdies until missing a short par putt on the 18th for a 70.
He will be in the final group for the first time in a major, another quiet affair with no spectators on the course.
The U.S. Open began with 21 players under par. There were six going into the weekend. Now it’s down to three, with Louis Oosthuizen efficiently putting together a 68 to finish at 1-under 209.
Hideki Matsuyama (70), Xander Schauffele (70) and Harris English (72) were at even-par 210. Another shot back was Rory McIlroy, who posted his 68 some three hours before the leaders finished.
Also Saturday:
Reid grabs Portland Classic lead on her birthday: PORTLAND — Mel Reid shot a 7-under 65 on her 33rd birthday to take a two-stroke lead over defending champion Hannah Green into the final round of the Cambia Portland Classic.
Reid closed her bogey-free afternoon round with a birdie on the par-4 18th at Columbia Edgewater. Winless on the LPGA Tour, the English player had a 12-under 132 total in the event reduced to 54 holes because of poor air quality caused by wildfires.
“Put myself in a great position, a position that everyone wants to be in, so I’m excited for the opportunity tomorrow,” Reid said. “Just keep doing the same thing and see where tomorrow afternoon takes us.”
Reid closed the front nine with four straight birdies and added another on the 11th. She’s in position for her first victory a week after tying for seventh in the major ANA Inspiration in the California desert.
“I felt like I hit it really good last week, so kind of took that momentum going into this week,” said Reid, the three-time European Solheim Cup player with six victories on the Ladies European Tour. ““I think it did me a favor having an extra day off. I was pretty tired from last week.”
Green, tied with Cydney Clanton for the first-round lead after a 66, made a long birdie putt on the 18th for a 68.
“It was definitely slower than yesterday,” Green said. “I got off to such a great start, so always hard to back up a low round. Really happy with my last putt. Holed a long bomb there, so gives me another positive momentum for tomorrow. Hopefully, I can get the pace of the greens a little bit better and give myself opportunities.”
The 23-year-old Australian, also the major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner in a breakthrough 2019 season, matched the tournament 72-hole scoring record last year at 21 under.
Amy Yang (66) and Amy Olson (68)were tied for third at 9 under.
“I love being in contention. It’s so fun,” Olson said. “It’s what we play for, what we practice for.”
Georgia Hall (66), Celine Boutier (67), Yealimi Noh (69) and Gaby Lopez (69) were 8 under.
Clanton had a 77 to drop 11 strokes back at 1 under.
Sophia Popov was 4 under after a 69 in her first start as an LPGA Tour member. The German won the Women’s British Open, but missed the ANA Inspiration because the field was set in April when it was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
