In the pool, there isn’t much that Campbell McKean cannot do.
The versatile Caldera sophomore swimmer can do it all, and is proving to be not only one of the area’s top swimmers, but also one of the best in the state.
“He’s always been a naturally gifted swimmer,” said Caldera coach Elizabeth Meskill. “He has an incredibly hard work ethic; he’s a great teammate. All of those things lead to success in the water. He’s got a lot of talent and he is just now realizing what he is going to do with it. The next two years are going to be special.”
At Friday night’s Bend City Meet at Juniper Swim and Fitness Center, McKean won the 100-yard butterfly in 51.71 seconds, and the 100 freestyle in 49.1 seconds. But those events were just scratching the surface of his prowess in the water. Whatever event he is racing in, McKean has a good shot at winning.
McKean won the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke at last year’s Mountain Valley Conference district meet. Then McKean had two top-five finishes at the Class 6A state championship meet, taking fourth in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 backstroke.
Now competing in the 5A field, McKean thinks there is a chance to shave down his times and move higher up on the awards podium.
“I have just been practicing a lot more than I did last year,” McKean said. “A lot of the people who beat me at state were seniors. I feel like I can place a lot higher.”
The fact that he can thrive in the freestyle, butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke makes setting the team lineup to maximize points all the easier for Meskill.
“He can do all four strokes very well,” Meskill said. “He is a multifaceted swimmer. He is a good sport and will do any event we ask him to. It will be fun which strokes he gravitated towards, but he can do them all.”
McKean has become a rising star in the pool not only for Caldera, but also on the club circuit for the Bend Swim Club. At the Washington Open and the Winter Junior Nationals held in Texas, McKean has taken advantage of opportunities to prove his versatility and his speed in the water. At Junior Nationals, McKean set club butterfly records in the 100 (49.07) and 200 (1:49.7). Both those times placed him in the top 40 nationally.
At the Washington Open, against schools from California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada and Idaho, McKean had three top-10 finishes in three different events. He took second in the 50-yard breast (26.17), had a club record-breaking time of 1:51.81 in the 200 backstroke — which was good for fourth — and placed 10th in the 500 freestyle.
Those meets have been both eye-opening and motivating for the young swimmer. On one hand, McKean is still having success, but being in pools where the competition is heightened, he is learning that there is still a lot of room for growth.
“Right now, where I am at is pretty good, but I feel like I can still prove a lot,” McKean said. “It’s a very different environment seeing kids your age faster than you. It’s kind of an inspiration. I realized that I need to try harder in practice to get better. I really tried to emphasize working on the underwater part of my race, because that’s the fast part of the race. Working on that really helped me improve.”
With the Intermountain Conference Championships scheduled for Feb. 10 and 11 and the state championship meet the following week, McKean is ready to kick it up a notch these final weeks of the season.
“I’m just going to keep training as hard as I can,” McKean said. “Then swim my hardest at district and state.”
