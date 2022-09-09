Three games into the season and the reasoning behind the success of the Caldera girls soccer team, in its first varsity season with a senior on its roster, is all too simple.
The Wolfpack just does not know any better.
“I think it is a little bit of ignorance is bliss,” said Caldera coach Gavin Meyers. “These girls don’t know the record of last year’s teams or who the seniors are out there. All they just know is that they like playing soccer and how to do it.”
The Wolfpack opened their season as one of the eye-opening storylines in the first couple of weeks of high school sports, with two wins over the defending Class 5A state champion Wilsonville, and state runner-up La Salle Prep.
“We wanted to get a diverse, well-matched preseason to get good competition,” Meyers said. “When we were building the schedule, we had to look at who was doing well and reach out and see if they wanted to play us.”
Caldera (3-0) won at Corvallis 2-0 on Friday night and plays at Crescent Valley on Saturday.
After an undefeated JV season in the school’s inaugural year, outscoring their opponents 86-3, the Wolfpack entered its first varsity season with rather modest goals in its first slate of varsity games.
“We wanted to play with confidence,” said junior forward Ella Jenning. “And just know that we may not win, but we want to have fun and work as a team. I think so far we have done that.”
While it might have been intimidating to look at their non-league schedule with La Salle Prep, Wilsonville, Corvallis and Crescent Valley — all four were playoff teams with three of them advancing to the 5A semifinals a year ago — once they stepped onto the field against La Salle and Wilsonville, the team realized that they not only belong, but they can beat some of the best 5A teams in the state.
"Instead of thinking of how the other teams play, we thought about how we could play to our level," said junior defender Elsie Wilson.
Caldera opened the season with a 1-0 win over La Salle Prep, last year’s state runner-up. Then followed up with a 2-0 victory, handing reigning state champ Wilsonville its first regular season loss since October 2019.
“We really surprised ourselves,” Wilson said. “We were expecting to come in and have a really tough game and have to fight, which we did. But to finish those games the way that we did, really took us by surprise.”
Sophomore Grace Salvo scored the program’s first varsity goal in the win over La Salle. Then sophomore midfielder Kylee Jermone and junior Sienna McCarl each scored in the Wilsonville game. In both games, sophomore goalkeeper Reese Bradbury turned in clean sheets after shutting out the Falcons and Wildcats.
“Our secret sauce right now is that we have a lot of depth,” Meyers said. “Everyone out here can be a starter and everybody can make serious contributions.”
It only took a couple of weeks, but the secret is out about Caldera. After starting the season unranked in 5A preseason OSAA Coaches Poll, the Wolfpack leaped over every other program and sits in the No. 1 slot.
With what appears to be a grueling Intermountain Conference schedule quickly approaching, the Wolfpack are aware that their season, as successful as it has been, is not defined by the first couple of games.
“We are keeping it in our minds that anyone can come in and beat us,” Jenning said. “Just because we won those two games doesn’t mean we are going to beat everyone. We still have the mindset that we have to work our hardest.”
