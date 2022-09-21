Six games into the season and without a loss on his team's record, Caldera girls soccer coach Gavin Meyers still has the urge to pinch himself with how the Wolfpack’s season is unfolding.
But after Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory over Bend High in the Intermountain Conference opener to remain unbeaten in Caldera's first varsity season, players on the Wolfpack are no longer surprised when they win.
“We are past the ‘I can’t believe this is happening,’” said junior goalkeeper Reese Bradbury. “When we came in we knew we were a good team, but we didn’t know where we were. (Winning this game) I think, is the coolest thing we've done.”
The team of seven juniors, 10 sophomores and one freshman has enjoyed being the new squad defying the odds.
“Our mindset has been we are the new team, let’s show them who the new team can be,” said sophomore midfielder Abby Austin. “Last year was really easy because we were playing a JV schedule, but now we are stepping it up this year and we are seeing our skills step up also.”
The Wolfpack’s (5-0-1 overall, 1-0 IMC) most recent win over Bend (1-4, 0-1) was another feather in the cap for a team that has bucked the norm for programs entering their first year of varsity competition — especially one without a senior on its roster.
Although they were coming in unbeaten and with more wins against common opponents than the Lava Bears, Bradbury admitted her confidence was not high as Bend’s newest high school took on its oldest.
“I was just really nervous. I didn’t think we were going to win,” said Bradbury, who turned in her fifth clean sheet in six games. “But I think when I’m more nervous, it is better. I play better when I’m nervous, so the nerves never really settle.”
Seven minutes into the match, Caldera broke the scoreless tie when junior forward Sienna McCarl found the back of the net.
“That goal helped us set the tone,” Meyers said. “It got the team the right momentum and let us know that we are capable of playing at this level.”
With how the backline of defenders Hadley Williams, Ella Jenning and Katrin Garrity had performed through the prior five matches — only two goals allowed — McCarl’s goal was all that was needed.
“If I had to give props to anyone on the team it would be our defense,” Bradbury said. “They bail me out all the time. We just don’t have any weak spots. We work really well as a team.”
For good measure, Austin converted a header off a corner kick in the 60th minute to give the Wolfpack the 2-0 advantage.
Caldera had key nonleague wins over Wilsonville, La Salle and Corvallis to start the season, but the victory over the Lava Bears — its first ever conference win — was one that confirmed the talent the Wolfpack have.
“We are a good team,” Austin said. “We play well together, our team-dynamic is good. Our intensity needs to remain super high. If we can keep that up, then I think we can continue to be really good.”
