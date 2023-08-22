Somehow an already tight-knit Caldera girls soccer team became even tighter over the summer.
But that comes as no surprise when you take a once-in-a-lifetime team trip to New Zealand, play several games against international opponents and watch the best women’s soccer teams compete on the world's biggest stage.
“Being with your best friends is probably one of the best experiences I’ll have in my life,” said Caldera senior Hadley Williams. “Waking up with your best friends at 5 in the morning to go catch a ferry is team bonding. You see everyone at their worst and everyone at their best.”
In late July, the Wolfpack took a trip to New Zealand to watch the Women’s World Cup. While there they played three matches against teams from New Zealand and Australia, and attended two group-stage matches: Italy's 1-0 victory over Argentina and the United States' 3-0 win over Vietnam.
“I watched a real tight group become even tighter,” said Caldera coach Gavin Meyers, who was the state’s co-Coach of the Year in 2022. “We got to experience a lot of fun things, got to watch a couple World Cup games, got to play a lot of games, see two new counties and experience the people down there. It was really special.”
While at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, the Caldera players were able to get down to the field level to get an up-close look at the U.S. Women's National Team.
Meyers was star-struck by Alex Morgan, while Williams and senior Ella Jenning were fangirling over team captain Lindsey Horan.
“I was just taking mental notes on how they play,” Jenning said. “The way they play together and the way that they communicate so quickly with each other. I would love that for our team. We are slowly getting better at it.”
The Wolfpack are hoping to pair a magical summer with a magical season this fall as they begin their first year with seniors on the team and in the school.
Caldera appears primed to make that happen, returning nearly everyone from last year’s 13-win team that was the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and advanced to the state quarterfinals.
“It is kinda surreal for us seniors, because this is our last year,” Jenning said. “I feel like we know each other more as a team. But I feel like we are going to take it one game at a time and not think about what spotlights are on us. We definitely won’t be seen as the underdogs.”
In the span of a week last season, Caldera went from a relatively unknown team to directly in the state’s spotlight when it picked up wins over La Salle Prep and defending state champion (and eventual 2022 state champ) Wilsonville in the first week of the season.
Caldera returns Williams and junior Camryn Wurth, who were first-team all-state players last year. The Wolfpack also return All Intermountain Conference players Sienna McCarl, Kyla Findlater, Kylee Jerome, Lola Maniscalco, Abby Austin and Katrin Garrity.
This fall, the Wolfpack certainly won’t have the luxury of sneaking up on teams who might have overlooked them in their first varsity season a year ago.
“We aren’t going to be surprising anyone anymore,” Meyers said. “People know that we are a competitive team and we just have to come out and play our game. The girls have a varsity season under their belt. I think now they understand what that means and they are excited and motivated to have a good season this year.”
Caldera opens its season on Friday on the road against La Salle Prep. The Wolfpack beat the Falcons in their season opener a year ago, 1-0.
Starting the year off on a similar note is the goal.
“Obviously we are hoping for a similar result,” Meyers said. “I want to see growth. Have we changed? The girls are a year older, more mature, stronger and faster. But I want to see how we come together and play.”
