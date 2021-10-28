It was business as usual for the Bend High volleyball team in its opening-round playoff game.
The Lava Bears showed why the rankings have them at No. 2 in Class 6A with a three-set sweep (25-13, 25-12, 25-14) of the No. 31 Gresham Gophers on Wednesday night at Bend High.
“It took us a while to find our flow, we call it the ‘Lava Flow,’’' said Bend coach Kristin Cooper. “But they found it and took control after that and I am really proud of them for that.”
The Lava Bears nearly doubled up the Gophers in all three matches. They finished with 34 kills, led by Abby Francis (eight) and Jill Stein (seven), as well as nine aces at the service line, led by Marin Montagne’s four.
There were a few jitters early in the match for the Lava Bears. After all, the last time Bend High played in a win-or-go home game was in 2019, when the current batch of seniors were sophomores, and players like sophomore Chloe LeLuge, who had seven kills and two blocks, had yet to step foot in high school.
Throughout the match, there was little doubt that they would respond and escape the first round with a victory.
In their last playoff appearance in 2019 the Lava Bears were underdogs, now second-seeded Bend is considered a contender to win the whole tournament.
“I don’t think we feel any pressure from the rankings,” said senior setter Alyssa Hicks. “I think it just shows what we are capable of and what we came here to do. We’ve been practicing really hard, we know what we can do and we came here to win. We knew this wasn’t going to be our last game.”
Added Cooper: “They have the hunger for it. Being a top seed is a confidence thing for them rather than a pressure thing.”
Points were hard to come by for the Gophers. Even when it looked as though they would get an easy point, there was a Lava Bear defender (or two) diving to keep the ball from touching the floor — exactly what Cooper was hoping to see from her team.
“We have been working really hard on our defense lately and I saw that tonight, I was really proud of them for that,” Cooper said. “Our girls were on the floor. I’ve been making them roll at practice. Our girls have bruises on their backs, but we need that as we go deeper in the playoffs.”
Up next for the Lava Bears is a second-round matchup against No. 15 Mountainside of the Metro League on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Bend High. The Mavericks, of Beaverton, won their opening matchup against No. 18 North Medford (25-19, 25-22, 25-20).
“I think we are going to work even harder defensively and on being scrappy to make sure we keep the ball up,” Hicks said. “And I think that we are going to bring that into Saturday.”
