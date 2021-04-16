GOLF
Bulletin invites calendar items
The Bulletin is assembling a golf calendar for the 2021 edition of our annual Central Oregon golf guide. The guide will be published later this spring.
Those who wish to have information included in the calendar — including dates for clinics and classes, public leagues, and other tournaments and events — are encouraged to submit that information by April 30 to The Bulletin (sports@bendbulletin.com).
— Bulletin staff report
