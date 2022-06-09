SISTERS — With tickets sold out, a long line waiting to get in and visitors from all over — including a group all the way from Europe — the return of the Sisters Rodeo Wednesday night was a welcome sight.
The “Biggest Little Show in the World” was finally back for its 80th edition after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the five-day rodeo into a two-year hiatus.
“Last night was outstanding,” said Curt Robinson, the announcer for the Sisters Rodeo since 1990. “I had a feeling going into it that we were going to see some good stuff. The crowd may have been, attendance-wise, the biggest that we have had.”
The festivities started Wednesday night with the ninth annual Xtreme Bull Riding competition, in which top bull riders from throughout the country headlined the field of more than 40 cowboys who held on for dear life as angry bulls tried to send the riders flying off their backs.
Roughly 25% of the riders were able to complete the eight-second qualified ride on the bulls, provided by Core & Lange Rodeo. That is a high success rate, according to Robinson.
“Majority of bulls were rideable,” Robinson said. “But you had to ride good to be able to make it through those rides. They were not dirty, and (the bull) gave you a chance.”
Nine riders walked away with cash prizes, but the big winner of the event was Roscoe Jarboe, of New Plymouth, Idaho, who held on for the required eight seconds and then some to finish with the top score of 90 points, netting him $4,032.60.
The arena record — which Scottie Knapp of Albuquerque, New Mexico, set in 2013 — was broken twice Wednesday night as Colby Demo, of Red Bluff, California, scored an 89, which was later broken by Jarboe.
Josh Frost, of Randlett, Utah, finished third in the event with a score of 88 after completing his ride on Make My Day to earn $2,285.
“It was a lot of fun to be back in Sisters,” Frost said. “It is one that I look forward to every year. It is always good when you win a little money, too.”
Oregon had one cowboy win money in the event, T.J. Gray, of Dairy (east of Klamath Falls), finished sixth with a score of 84.5 to win $672.
The next rodeo performance is Friday at 7 p.m. at the Sisters Rodeo Grounds. A pair of performances are scheduled for Saturday (1 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and the final performance is Sunday at 1 p.m.
