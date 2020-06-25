Driver Bubba Wallace, front, is overcome with emotion as he arrives at his car in the pits of the Talladega Superspeedway prior to the start of Monday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Alabama. In an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR’s only Black driver, dozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents nearby tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend.