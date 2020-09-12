RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Brooke Henderson kept pouring in birdies as she tried to erase as much as she could from a six-shot deficit in the ANA Inspiration. Nelly Korda was trying to let off steam in the desert heat after dropping three shots in two holes.
Henderson eventually cooled down. Korda regained her touch.
Competitors since they were teenagers, they wound up tied for the lead Saturday going into a final round at Mission Hills that could be quite a show.
The 23-year-old Henderson, whose nine LPGA titles already are the most by a Canadian, tied the tournament record with a 30 on the front nine and settled for a 7-under 65. She is going for her second major.
Korda, the 22-year-old daughter of Grand Slam tennis champion Petr Korda, rallied with three birdies on the back nine for a 71 and joined Henderson at 12-under 204.
The No. 3 player in women’s golf, Korda has never had a better shot at her first major.
“It’s exciting,” Korda said. “It’s one of the reasons why you play golf is you play with the top players in the world, and playing for a major championship doesn’t get any better than that.”
They will be joined in the final group by Katherine Kirk, who quietly went about her business with a 67 that landed the Australian in the final group, two shots behind.
Also two shots behind were Mirim Lee (71) and Lexi Thompson (69), who was poised to make a run when she hit wedge to a foot for birdie on the ninth hole. That was her last birdie of the round. Even so, the 25-year-old Thompson was in good position to make another leap in Poppie’s Pond.
“Just struggled a bit with the putter on the back nine,” Thompson said. “Gave myself a bunch of good looks. Hitting it well. Just need to keep giving myself chances and I will have a chance tomorrow.”
It was the hottest day of the tournament, the temperature climbing just past 100 degrees late in the day, helped by a mild haze from California fires that kept the sun from burning brighter. Korda was among those with an umbrella on the back nine to fend off the sun.
Ten players were separated by four shots, a group that included Carlota Ciganda at 9-under 207 and former Mission Hills winner Stacy Lewis another shot back. Both shot 67.
Also at 8-under 208 was U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Rose Zhang, who shot a 68. The 17-year-old won the Amateur last month over Gabriela Ruffels, who was at 6-under 210 in a strong showing by amateurs this week.
Also Saturday:
Stuard joins leaders at Safeway Open: NAPA, Calif. — Brian Stuard closed with a scrambling birdie for a 6-under 66 and a share of the Safeway Open lead with James Hahn and Cameron Percy.
On a day when eight players held or shared the lead, the trio of Stuard, Hahn and Percy emerged in front despite all three running into trouble at various times at Silverado Resort.
Stuard, who began the day five shots off the lead, hit only 10 of 14 fairways off the tee and had six birdies, including three straight on the front nine. He made a 7-foot putt on the par-5 18th after finding the rough.
“If you drive it in the fairway, you’re going to give yourself a bunch of chances and I think that’s the No. 1 key for me,” Stuard said, adding that his putting has been the difference this week.
Hahn hasn’t been as steady on the green and needed 28 putts in the third round, but made birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 for a 67.
Percy had a 68 to join the group at 16-under 200. He nearly took himself out of the hunt after bogeys on Nos. 11 and 14, but bounced back with birdies on two of the final three holes.
Second-round leader Sam Burns struggled to a 72 that left him tied with Kristoffer Ventura (66) and Harry Higgs (70) at 15 under.
Coetzee grabs 1-shot lead at Portugal Masters: VILAMOURA, Portugal — South African golfer George Coetzee will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Portugal Masters after shooting 5-under 66 in the third round.
Coetzee entered the weekend eight shots behind Julien Guerrier. But the overnight leader bogeyed four holes on the day, and Coetzee made an eagle and four birdies to go with just one bogey to move to 11 under at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura.
Guerrier and Masahiro Kawamura were joint second at one shot behind Coetzee.
Stricker, Jimenez atop Sanford leaderboard: SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Steve Stricker and Miguel Angel Jimenez shared the lead going into the final round of the Sanford International, with Fred Couples, Darren Clarke and Kevin Sutherland a shot behind after a low-scoring day.
The only player at at Minnehaha Country Club set to play next week in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, Stricker birdied the par-5 16th and par-4 18th for a 6-under 64 to post at 9-under 131.
“I like my spot and I’m going to have to go out tomorrow and put up another good round,” Stricker said. “That’s my focus anyway, to get out there and make birdies and try not to make any mistakes.”
Jimenez, the Spanish star tied for the lead with David Toms and Dicky Pride after the rainy first round, birdied the par-4 15th as well as 16 and 18 in a 66.
Clarke birdied the last four in a 62, while Couples and Sutherland matched Clarke’s overall 132 with 64s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.