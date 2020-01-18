SESTRIERE, Italy — In a World Cup race that nearly ended in a triple dead heat, Federica Brignone and Petra Vlhova shared a giant slalom victory Saturday in which American Mikaela Shiffrin finished 0.01 seconds behind in third place.
“I’ve also been on the good side of the hundredths many times,” Shiffrin said. “It happens sometimes like that, too.”
Brignone led after the first leg and was ahead at the final checkpoint of her second run on the Giovanni Agnelli course before crossing with the exact same time as Vlhova.
“It felt like having a heart attack,” Brignone said. “The race was right on the razor’s edge.”
Brignone, the Olympic bronze medalist in GS, claimed her 13th career World Cup win and third this season.
“I haven’t been able to hear anything besides people screaming my name since this morning,” she said after extending her lead in the discipline standings to 61 points ahead of Shiffrin. “Winning in front of all these people is amazing. It’s hugely emotional.”
It was the second consecutive victory for Vlhova, who also won a slalom in Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday, and the 12th career World Cup win for the Slovakian.
Shiffrin has now uncharacteristically gone four straight races without a win. But she maintains a comfortable lead of 233 points over Vlhova in the overall standings.
“I was really happy with my skiing today,” Shiffrin said. “I was so happy with my second run. I was pushing a lot more and I felt like the timing was a lot better.”
A parallel giant slalom race is scheduled for Sunday on the Agnelli course.
Also Saturday:
Feuz triumphs in downhill: Beat Feuz struck back in his seasonlong rivalry with Dominik Paris to win a World Cup downhill at Wengen, Switzerland. Feuz finished 0.29 seconds ahead of Italy’s Paris down a shorter 2.95-kilometer course . Thomas Dressen of Germany was third, 0.31 behind Feuz. That completed a podium of the only winners of the five World Cup downhills so far this season. Feuz also won at Beaver Creek, Colorado, and he was runner-up and third when Paris swept both races at Bormio, Italy, last month. Earning 100 points for the win, Feuz retook the World Cup downhill standings lead from Paris by just 16 points. They are almost 200 clear of Dressen in third. The three-race Lauberhorn meeting ends Sunday with a slalom.
