PREP BOYS TENNIS
Redmond wins IMC championship
Redmond boys tennis capped off an undefeated season as a team, winning the Intermountain Conference championships on Saturday at Sam Johnson Park in Redmond.
The Panthers, the 2019 Class 5A state champions, finished 10-0 as a team on the season. There are no tennis state championships this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a great group of kids, and a solid group of seniors," said Redmond boys tennis coach Nathan Saito. "This was nice to get something in considering the challenges of the last year and a half. I'm just grateful we got a season in and we were able to conclude with a district tournament."
Redmond finished with 43 points to take the IMC team title over second-place Hood River Valley (20) and third-place Ridgeview (17).
Redmond's Skyler Jones won the singles championship, defeating Hood River Valley's Matthew Vaughn Reardon in three sets and winning the third-set tiebreaker 10-8.
"It was one of the best singles matches I've seen in years," Saito said. "Very entertaining and very high-level tennis."
Yoshi Saito, also of Redmond, finished third in singles.
The Panthers' team of Charlie Rawlins and Austin Osborne won the IMC doubles championship, defeating fellow Redmond players Tanner Jones and Xavier NcCorchuk in the doubles final.
—Bulletin staff report
