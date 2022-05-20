EUGENE — The Class 6A pole vault state title came down to two competitors on Friday at Hayward Field — Summit’s Gavin Fleck and Bend High’s Jenson Molebash.
Neither Fleck nor Molebash cleared 15 feet, 3 inches, so the pole vault title went to Fleck, who cleared the bar on his first attempt on all his previous jumps, giving him the tiebreaker and the state championship.
“If I hadn’t gotten the first attempt each time then it would have been a lot closer,” Fleck said. “That was my strategy each time, then go for PRs.”
The strategy was well executed. By clearing 15-0, Fleck set a personal best by 5 inches at the state track and field championships.
The pole vault was dominated by three high schools in Bend, as Fleck and Molebash went first and second, and Mountain View’s Calvin Lewis finished fifth, clearing 14-9. Summit’s Bryce White cleared 14-0 to finish seventh in the event.
“I’m glad I was able to score some points for my team,” Fleck said. “I just wish we all could have gone higher.”
Also on Friday at Hayward, Mountain View’s Sam Larson was nervous sitting and watching the other competitors throw the discus. Larson’s throw of 148-7 was the best in the 6A field, but he knew that it likely would not hold.
The senior was correct, as Tigard’s Elijah Jackman eventually won the event with a throw of 175-7. But finishing second would not stop Larson from soaking in the experience at Hayward Field.
“I was just happy to get what I got,” Larson said. “It was a really great experience being out there with all the other guys. I was in a bit of a slump the past couple of weeks, so it was really good to get that mark. I couldn’t be happier.”
Also landing on the podium on Friday was Summit’s Jackson Keefer, who finished seventh in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8 minutes, 19.35 seconds, a personal best.
Crook County’s Ayden Hall placed in two 5A events on Friday. He finished eighth in the discus with a throw of 127-2 and finished sixth in the shot put with a 44-6.5. A toss of 43-0.5 landed Ridgeview’s Joe Martin on the podium with an eighth-place finish in the shot put.
La Pine’s Dylan Mann finished fifth in the 3A triple jump with a jump of 40-2. In the javelin, La Pine's Aiden Brown placed sixth with a throw of 142-9.
