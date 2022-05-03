Midway through the second day of the Mountain Valley Conference boys golf championships on Monday, it was windy, there was snow mixed with rain, and Summit’s Sam Renner was nearly ready to call it quits.
“I had a rough start on the front nine,” Renner said. “I had to focus because I was kinda losing my mind.”
Renner cruised in the first round of the district tournament at Bend Golf Club on Sunday. He birdied five of the 18 holes in the first round, including three straight (12, 13 and 14) to finish with a 3-under-par 69.
The Washington State golf commit had a three-stroke lead over teammate Ethan Jaehn and Sprague’s Jonathan Scott going into the second day. But on Monday, Renner got off to a shaky start. Through the first eight holes, he made a double-bogey on the fourth hole and bogeys on the fifth and seventh holes.
Meanwhile, Summit's Lucas Hughes shot a tournament-low 35 on the front nine to get within a stroke going into the back nine. The MVC individual title was suddenly up for grabs.
“I told Sam that Lucas was putting pressure on him,” said Summit coach Andy Heinly. “He made that turn and you could see a different gear.”
After a birdie on the ninth hole of the second day, Renner turned in his best nine-hole stretch of the tournament, shooting a 3-under 33 with three birdies and no bogies on the back nine to card a 72 and claim the individual title with a 36-hole score of 141 (3-under), three strokes ahead of second-place Hughes.
“There were definitely some nerves on the first tee today,” Renner said Monday. “I had a three-shot lead, but I just tried to take one shot at a time. That is when I play my best golf, when I am not thinking.”
The Storm clinched the Mountain Valley Conference title with four of their five golfers placing in the top seven. Hughes finished second with a 144 over the two-day tournament. Nick Huffman (152) finished sixth and Ethan Jaehn (154) took seventh, while Brody Grieb (161) finished 11th.
By winning the MVC, the Storm qualified for the Class 6A state championship at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis, May 16-17. The Storm will certainly feel like they are in the hunt to capture the team title.
Last week, at the 6A/5A State Preview at Trysting Tree, Summit finished third behind Lake Oswego and Tigard in the 32-team tournament. It was not the Storm's best performance as a team, but playing in the tournament helped refocus the golfers while giving them a chance to play on the same course where the state championships will be held.
“We played OK if you look at the score,” Heinly said. “But we are going to have to be under par. They know what they need to do.”
By finishing third at Bend Golf Club, Bend High was one of three MVC teams — along with McNary and West Salem — to qualify for a regional tournament at Tokatee Golf Club on Monday, which will give the Lava Bears another chance to qualify for the state tournament.
The MVC will be paired with the Southwest Conference to determine two additional teams and two additional individuals to qualify for the 6A state championships.
The Lava Bears had a trio of golfers finish within four strokes of one another. Seve Castillo (162) beat out teammates Brody MacLeod (163) and Sam Armstrong (166) to help Bend to a third-place finish.
Mountain View just missed the cut to qualify for the regional tournament, finishing three strokes behind West Salem for the final spot. The Cougars were led by Grayson Moore, who finished with a 164, and Weston Shaffer, who shot a 166. After the first day, both Moore and Shaffer were tied at 80.
In the program's first district tournament, the Caldera boys finished eighth and were led by Ben Busch, who shot a team-low of 195 over the 36 holes. Busch narrowly beat teammate Trevor Lothrop, who shot a 196.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.