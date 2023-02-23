The routine has been consistent for Redmond High boys basketball over the years. Develop the team’s identity during summer ball, play a handful of games during the nonleague season, make some minor tweaks, and by the time the league season rolls around, be ready to roll.
This season was different. The Panthers had to scrap their identity that had been building for years and start from scratch after 6-foot-10-inch senior Evan Otten broke his wrist on Jan. 11 against Caldera.
“We built everything around Evan on both ends of the court,” said Redmond coach Reagan Gilbertson.
Without their double-double machine and rim protector, the Panthers found a way to keep their season afloat when they could have easily sunk in the loaded 5A Intermountain Conference.
They went 4-5 in games Otten missed, and kept themselves not only in the playoff picture, but in position to host a first-round state playoff game.
And now, the Redmond big man is back on the court, something no one thought was possible when his left wrist turned into the shape of a “z” after he ran into a wall behind the basket while chasing down an errant pass at Redmond High.
“I thought I was never going to coach him in a game again,” Gilbertson said. “Absolutely thought he was done.”
“I definitely thought he was done for the year,” senior Tanner Jones said. “Not for state or anything.”
Even Otten said he believed deep down that his season was likely over with a broken wrist on his non-shooting hand.
He was initially told by doctors that he would be out for the year — then it was eight weeks, then six weeks.
In last Friday's game Otten threw on his No. 30 uniform and returned to the court nine games and just five weeks after what was thought of as a season-ending injury.
“Most people don’t come back that soon,” Otten said. “That Friday I had a doctor’s appointment. I didn’t expect to play that night, but the doctor said that I could play for a couple of minutes.”
Against the same team in the same gym where he broke his wrist, Otten returned to the starting lineup on a minutes restriction and helped the Panthers secure a 71-68 win over Caldera.
“It was awesome to be back,” Otten said. “I didn’t even care that I was tired. I was just running up and down the court with a smile on my face.”
Otten's return comes at an advantageous time, just as the regular season transitions to the postseason. And surprisingly, despite losing the focal point of both its offensive and defensive identity, Redmond (16-7) is nearly in the same spot it was before losing its star player for a large chunk of the season.
The Panthers were still ranked in the top five of the OSAA rankings as of Thursday afternoon and are in position going into the final game of the regular season Friday against Bend High to host a first-round playoff game on March 4.
For a team that came into the season knowing that it would have to rely on its depth, especially after losing dynamic scorer Garrett Osborne to graduation, the reliance on one another was put to the test with the loss of Otten.
“Everyone in the program stepped up,” Gilbertson said. “We didn’t have a go-to guy to get a bucket, we had to roll with whoever was rolling.”
Some games it was Jones, the savvy senior point guard leading the way. Other times it was junior Colton Horner exploding on the offensive end, or senior forward Nathan Wachs battling down low to grab rebounds otherwise snagged by Otten.
During the nine-game stretch, two wins against a singular opponent stand out that ended with the same final score. Redmond beat Mountain View, another top-five team, twice 61-60 to get the sweep over the Cougars. Both games came down to clutch plays by freshman Wyatt Horner, who became a Cougar killer.
Horner — who was expected to play mostly junior varsity in his first year — knocked down a game-winning jumper to stun the Cougars on Jan. 23, then had a game-clinching block of a Mountain View layup attempt on a fast break in the Feb. 10 win.
Those two wins lifted the spirit of a team that seemed somewhat broken after Otten's injury.
“When we won that first one at the buzzer, we realized that we could stay in the league and win a lot of games,” Jones said. “We then went into games with the mindset that we could win.”
Oddly enough, now Redmond has to go through another identity shift. The team learned to play well without Otten, and now it has to readjust to play with him. But Gilbertson said it is obviously a good problem to have.
“We have to figure out a third identity of the year,” Gilbertson said. “We got a lot better at some certain things without him. Now we have a serious threat that changes how we play.”
With the return of their star and with a newly-discovered sense of belief in everyone on the team, the Panthers just might be better than they were before Otten went down.
“I’m super proud of our team,” Otten said. “When I got hurt we were a top team and we are still around a top five team. Now that everyone is back, I feel like we are in position to make a deep playoff push."
