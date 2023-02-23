Trinity Lutheran’s Jackson Carroll (21) drives the ball toward the basket while St. Paul’s Kenyon Jackson (11) works to defend during a 1A state playoff game at Trinity Lutheran in Bend Wednesday afternoon.
Trinity Lutheran’s Jack Foley (35) goes up for a shot over St. Paul’s Kenyon Jackson (11) during a 1A state playoff game at Trinity Lutheran in Bend Wednesday afternoon.
Andy Tullis/The Bulletin
Following a 29-point win over St. Paul Wednesday afternoon, the Trinity Lutheran boys basketball team is a win away from advancing to the eight-team Class 1A state tournament for the first time since 2020.
Finally back at full health with their preferred starting lineup, the Saints cruised to a 68-39 first-round home win in Bend to extend their season.
“With everyone back, the morale, extra passing, was all back,” said Saints coach Kyle Gilbert. “It was a good first game.”
Sophomore guard Jack Foley led the scoring with 17 points, fellow sophomore guard Andrew Imhoff also scored in double figures with 15, and senior guard Sione Leibner filled the stat sheet with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
In the end it was a game in which all 12 players on the roster got on the court in front of a packed gym at Trinity Lutheran.
“Everyone played, everybody got to shoot,” Gilbert said. “Great experience for everyone.”
Now all that stands in the way of No. 8 Trinity Lutheran (19-7) making a return trip to Baker High School for the 1A state tournament is a familiar Mountain Valley League foe — No. 9 Rogue Valley Adventist Academy (23-4).
The Hawks got the best of the Saints in their league matchup way back on Jan. 10 with a 57-44 win in Medford.
But that time around, Leibner, the team’s top defender, did not play. So the Saints, despite dealing with injuries, are feeling confident going into the rematch.
“We have five games where we have had our preferred starters. One of those years, but it has been good because others have had to fill the role,” Gilbert said. “We are looking forward to everyone being healthy and seeing what God has in store for us and giving it everything that we got.”
With Leibner missing games, and Imhoff and senior Colin Pearson each missing multiple weeks, the Saints have had to rely on their depth to close out the regular season.
Whether it was Jackson Carroll’s defense, Caleb Gilbert’s energy, freshman Chace Nichols' shooting, or Jacob Egger’s doing all the little things that don’t show up on the stat sheet, the Saints have won eight of their last nine games, following a four-game losing streak in the middle of January.
All the Saints need to do to give themselves at least two more games is beat Rogue Valley at home Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
"This is the time to go out and do it and give our best,” Gilbert said. “And let everything take care of itself.”
