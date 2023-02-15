The boys basketball postseason is more than two weeks away, but the games are starting to carry the weight of a win-or-go-home urgency.
Mountain View's 65-58 home victory over Bend High Tuesday night in the third round of Intermountain Conference play to win the season series over its rival sure had the feel of a playoff game.
“This was huge, especially for our seniors,” said Mountain View junior guard Quincy Townsend. “To win this one for them, that means everything to us.”
The first two times the Cougars and the Lava Bears met on the court, each team earned a six-point victory.
While Mountain View (14-6 overall, 7-5 IMC) took a slim 20-15 lead after the first quarter, it was a much better start than the previous two meetings against Bend (12-9, 9-3).
“The last two times we have been down 12-2 and 9-0, so it was good to have a better start,” said Mountain View coach Bob Townsend. “We felt good with how we were playing and (Bend) is tough-minded and well coached, so we knew we weren’t going to beat them by 20. It was going to be a close game to the end.”
Once Mountain View took the lead late in the first quarter, it held the lead throughout most of the remainder of the game. Quincy Townsend came out firing in the first half, scoring 17 of his game-high 28 points in the first 16 minutes.
“He has the mindset that he knows he needs to score and that it is going to be difficult,” Bob Townsend said of his son. “But he fights and claws, and that is what we need.”
But Bend senior guard Caden Dornhecker matched Townsend's output in the first half, scoring 16 of his team-high 18 points to keep the Lava Bears within striking distance.
“He has developed into a great player, and is playing with a ton of confidence,” said Bend coach Aaron Johnson of Dornhecker. “He can do so much, he can hit the midrange — a lost art — he can score inside, hit the three. Makes for a tough matchup. Depending on how you decide to guard us, he can take advantage of defenses.”
Bend also got double-digit scoring efforts from senior guards Christopher Doke (15 points) and Ben Keown (13 points).
Taking a 36-32 lead into the half, Mountain View began to pull away late in the third quarter.
In the third and final round of conference games, there is a ton of familiarity and minimal secrets between teams. Game-altering plays can come from unlikely sources.
Tuesday night it was 6-foot-3-inch senior post Jacob O’Leary, the second player off the bench, who swung the game in favor of Mountain View.
Holding a narrow 46-43 lead late in the third quarter and Bend mounting a comeback, O’Leary had a sequence in which he made a layup, drew a charge on the defensive end, then scored on the next two Cougar possessions, turning a one-possession game into a nine-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“That was the game-winner for us,” Townsend said. “That 11 points for us was the difference.”
O’Leary finished with 11 points in the game, nine of them coming in the final 10 minutes.
“He killed it,” Quincy Townsend said of O'Leary. “It was a great job by him. He stepped up to the challenge and we are going to need that going into Friday and into the playoffs.”
Despite losing its top spot in the IMC standings, Bend is still in contention for the conference title. The Lava Bears need to win their remaining three games — against Ridgeview, Summit and Redmond — to make it happen.
“We are excited to be in the mix,” Johnson said. “In a sense we control our own destiny.”
With the win, Mountain View further cements its chance to make the playoffs by keeping a high OSAA ranking (No. 5 as of Wednesday afternoon). If the Cougars do not secure one of the IMC’s three automatic playoff spots they can still earn an at-large bid.
The effort Mountain View showed in the win over Bend is something that the team is hoping to carry into its final three regular-season games and into the postseason.
“We made a few mistakes tonight,” Quincy Townsend said. “But we played so hard. To beat the Summits and the Churchills and Wilsonvilles, we have to play that hard and limit the mistakes.”
