When the Cougars take the court Friday night on the road against Roseburg, they will have a chance to exceed last season’s win total in only their third game of the season.
The turnaround for the Mountain View boys basketball team can be traced back to being one of the youngest and least-experienced squads — only one starter returned last spring without a single senior on the roster — to having nearly the entire team back this season.
“I feel like we have some momentum built up and some chemistry and it has been really fun so far,” said senior Tane Prictor. “You can feel it a lot more than last year.”
Although they had just two wins in their 15 games in the pandemic-shortened season last spring, there were signs of growth for the Cougars even when the wins did not show up. So when the season tipped off in its normal fashion last week, Mountain View hit the ground running, defeating South Eugene last Friday, 74-56, and then beating Nelson on Tuesday night, 59-47.
“We have everyone back,” said Cougars coach Bob Townsend. “We got better last year, the record just didn’t show it. That was a building block. They came back this year ready to build on that and ready to compete.”
When nearly a full roster returns, there is more of a sense of roles within the team, and a better understanding of how to run a system.
“I really like where we are at, but we have a long way to go,” Townsend said. “Every game is going to be a battle, but I really like this group.”
And there is good reason for Townsend to like the team. Key returners include three-year starting guard Aaron Platner and the 6-foot-11-inch Prictor, who is a mismatch problem for teams down low, as well as experienced role players in seniors Nathan Hoisington and Ethan Crowson.
But it is a sophomore point guard that is the spark for the Cougars.
In Tuesday night’s home nonconference win over Nelson, of Happy Valley outside of Portland, Mountain View’s youngest player scored more than half of the team’s points. Quincy Townsend, son of the head coach, dropped 30 to lead all scorers.
“I feel like I put in a lot of work in the offseason with my team,” Quincy Townsend said. “We are in the gym a lot and that is what we are trying to showcase.”
The 6-1 guard has already been in the starting lineup dating back to his freshman season. His coach said that last season, with little to no fans in the stands, was beneficial coming into this season.
“In this atmosphere as a freshman he would have taken his lumps,” Bob Townsend said. “There wasn’t a lot of scouting last year so he was able to get some confidence early and it really did help him for this year, where now he is in these environments where it is tougher.”
The formula for continuing to win games and have success this season is a simple one, according to Prictor:
“We need to keep conditioning,” he said. “Getting better at running our plays and keep getting closer as a team.”
