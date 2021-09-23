Just a few weeks after sport climbing made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, Bend will host a bouldering competition Sunday night that will feature top climbers from around the world, including one Olympian.
The Boulder Brawl at 10 Barrel Brewing Company's eastside Bend location will include 12 climbers (six women and six men) competing for a share of a $20,000 prize purse. The outdoor competition is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., and admission for spectators is free.
Featured climbers include Chris Cosser, of Johannesburg, South Africa, who competed in sport climbing at the Tokyo Games last month. Bend's Mira Capicchioni, a youth national champion, is also scheduled to compete Sunday night at 10 Barrel.
Other top female climbers in the competition include Alex Johnson (Hudson, Wisconsin), a two-time Bouldering World Cup gold medalist, and Allison Vest, a two-time bouldering national champion for Canada.
Sport climbing being included in the Olympics has created a buzz in the climbing community, both nationally and locally in Central Oregon, according to Mike Rougeux, the Bend Endurance Academy executive director and climbing coach.
"We all talk about seeing an Olympic bump with climbing, and I think in some ways I think we already have, in terms of people just being aware of competition climbing," said Rougeux, who is helping organize the Boulder Brawl. "Climbing media covered (the Olympics) so much more than they usually would other competitions. If you're a climber, you see a lot more competition coverage now. We're excited that we're able to put on a high-quality event following the Olympics."
Climbers in the Boulder Brawl will attempt to solve and navigate each route and get as high up the man-made wall as they can. The goal is to reach the top of the climb with the least amount of tries in the four minutes of allocated time.
Bouldering is one of three rock climbing disciplines that made up the combined event for the Tokyo Games. Each Olympic climber competed in bouldering, lead climbing and speed climbing for an overall combined ranking.
Bouldering is performed on small, overhanging rock formations, without the use of ropes or harnesses. In bouldering contests, competitors must complete a preset course on a rock wall without falling. Those who complete the course the fastest and with the fewest falls will advance. The courses are usually technically difficult, and they include overhanging walls, about 18 feet high, and tiny handholds.
The Boulder Brawl was originally scheduled for Sept. 18, but heavy rainfall and high wind speeds forced a postponement to Sunday.
U.S. Olympians Kyra Condie, Brooke Raboutou and Nathaniel Coleman have competed at the Boulder Brawl in Bend before, but were not able to attend this year due to conflicts with international World Cup events. Coleman won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Raboutou finished fifth, and Condie was 11th.
Bend-based EP Climbing Walls, which provided the climbing wall for the Tokyo Games, is providing the wall for the Boulder Brawl.
"The Bend connections were pretty cool to see with the Olympics, in terms of the wall, and the U.S. Olympians having competed here," Rougeux said.
The event will be livestreamed on 10barrel.com and www.epusa.com.
10 Barrel's eastside pub is located at 62950 N.E. 18th Street in Bend.
