Bone Crusher race is set for Madras

The Bone Crusher XCO mountain bike race is set for the Madras East Hills Trails on April 23-24.

The event has expanded to two days of racing in a World Cup-style format with short track on Day 1, and an XCO race on Day 2.

XCO (cross-country Olympic) is a race format that substitutes one massive lap for quick, spectator- and ability-friendly laps that total 11/2 hours of racing. The Madras East Hills Trails are fast, flowy and packed with jumps, berms and wood features. The course is doable for juniors and novices, and spectators are encouraged.

Short-track racing is scheduled for April 23, set for a 1-mile course that features 50% singletrack and 50% fire roads. The race is just 20 minutes long, and will favor racers who are willing to attack each lap and push the pace at every turn.

The XCO course for April 24 follows a lap format, and is 5.8 miles for Category 1/2 racers and 4.7 miles for Category 3 racers.

For more information or to register, visit www.bonecrusherxco.com.

Located just east of Madras near Juniper Hill Park, the Madras East Hills trail system includes 14 miles of mountain biking trails and 6 miles of horseback-riding trails.

— Bulletin staff report

