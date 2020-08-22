Trail Blazers drop crucial Game 3
Despite getting off to a fast start Saturday night in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers fell to the Western Conference’s top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers 116-108.
Blazers guard Damian Lillard poured in 34 points on 8-of-20 shooting, including 5-of-11 from deep. His backcourt mate C.J. MCCollum had 28 points. However, the Blazers got almost no help from their bench, and they were outrebounded 55-38.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis had 29 points and 11 rebounds to almost exactly match his output from Game 2, while LeBron James finally came through with 38 points and 12 boards.
The Lakers now hold a 2-1 series lead.
Check The Bulletin’s Monday e-edition for a complete roundup.
— Bulletin staff report
