Blazers deal 2 to Sacramento
The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly have traded wing Kent Bazemore, forward Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks to the Sacramento Kings. In return, the Blazers will get veteran swingman Trevor Ariza, forward Wenyen Gabriel and former Blazers forward Caleb Swanigan.
The news was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed with further details by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Ariza, who is in his 16th season in the NBA, is the most likely of the three players to slot into a key role with the Blazers. The 34-year-old averaged 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 32 games off the bench for Sacramento this season.
Gabriel, 22, has played in just 11 games for the Kings this season, averaging 1.7 points in 5.5 minutes per game. Swanigan, whom the Blazers selected with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, returns to Portland after being traded to Sacramento last season in exchange for Skal Labissiere. He has played in just seven games for the Kings this season.
The Blazers acquired Bazemore in the offseason in a trade that sent Evan Turner to the Atlanta Hawks, while Tolliver signed with the team as a free agent in July. Both players struggled to live up to expectations during their short stint with the Blazers.
Bazemore, who was thrust into the starting lineup after Rodney Hood sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in December, averaged 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists, while shooting just 34.7% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range, in 43 appearances (21 starts) for the Blazers.
Tolliver averaged 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 33 appearances for the Blazers, while shooting just 36.8% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range, well below his career averages.
The trade will save the Blazers $12.3 million and cut their luxury-tax bill in half, according to Wojnarowski.
— The Oregonian
