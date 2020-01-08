TORONTO — The Portland Trail Blazers defied the odds Tuesday night to fight back and beat the Toronto Raptors 101-99 at Scotiabank Arena. It was a massive win for a team that has stumbled to the middle of the Western Conference standings over the first 21/2 months this season and had lost six of its last seven games prior to Tuesday night.

“I think this could be one of those games that officially gets us going in the right direction,” Blazers guard Damian Lillard said after the game. “Hopefully, it is.”

Even though Portland’s 2019-20 campaign has been defined by struggles, disappointment and adversity thus far, Lillard and his teammates still believe that they can salvage their season.

They have done it before.

Portland opened the 2016-17 season with a 16-22 record, the same record that they hold after 38 games this year. But after trading for center Jusuf Nurkic in February 2017, the Blazers won 17 of their final 23 games, finishing with a 41-41 record to claim the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

“I think the experience of that season just kind of reassures me that things can be bad and it can be discouraging at times, but if you stay with it and keep the group together and everybody is focused on turning it around, it can turn around,” Lillard said. “I think that’s where we are.”

The first half of the 2016-17 season was marred by poor defensive performances as Portland spent the majority of that time as the NBA’s worst defensive team. It took —Al-Farouq Aminu returning from injury for the Blazers to begin to put in more consistent performances and string together a few promising results. But the Blazers still entered the midway point of the season as the eighth seed, nowhere close to meeting the lofty expectations they had set for themselves at the start of the season.

“It’s growing harder and harder to imagine a scenario in which they turn around a season that has been so underwhelming,” wrote The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Blazers reporter Joe Freeman in January 2017. “Their defense, while showing significant improvement in recent games, remains one of the worst in the NBA. Their free agent moves have been duds. Their competition in the West is far better than last season. Their health has not been pristine.”

Sound familiar?

This year’s Blazers have struggled to navigate an onslaught of injuries. Nurkic broke his left leg last March and is not expected to return to the lineup until around February. Rodney Hood and Zach Collins both suffered long-term injuries early in the season. And Pau Gasol was waived after it became clear that his recovery from foot surgery would take longer than expected.

Portland has also struggled defensively this season as coach Terry Stotts has been forced to use 13 different starting lineups and rely on a young bench full of players who were not supposed to see the court this season. Through Tuesday’s games, the Blazers ranked 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating. They are allowing opponents to score 15.8 second-chance points per game, more than any other team in the NBA.

“I think what we’ve talked about a lot is communication,” Stotts said of the defense. “We have a young group coming off the bench and the transition for young players defensively is often times more difficult than on the offensive end. … That’s one of the challenges we have. There’s no question we can (improve). Some of it can be schematic, X’s and O’s, but a lot of it is just communicating, making each other better.”

In 2017, Nurkic gave the Blazers the boost they needed to turn things around. He could potentially provide a similar spark this year when he finally returns to the floor from injury. Portland has been vague about Nurkic’s timeline, but the 7-foot center has been making steady progress and the team previously said that the goal was for him to return in February. Still, whether he is anywhere close to full strength when he returns to the floor remains to be seen.

With two players on expiring contracts in Hassan Whiteside and Kent Bazemore, as well as a handful of promising young players, the Blazers could also be active ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. The right move could turn the season around for the Blazers, who have dealt with significant injuries in the frontcourt and currently have just one active player taller than 6 feet 8.

“This season, you don’t know what it could be (that sparks a turnaround),” Lillard said ahead of Tuesday’s win against Toronto. “It could be just winning these next two games on the road, you never know what it can be. (In 2017), it was Nurk. This year, it hasn’t been determined yet.”

The win in Toronto was huge for confidence and momentum, but the Blazers will have to do a lot more than beat an injury-riddled Raptors team if they hope to salvage this season.

In 2017, the Blazers went on to lose to the powerhouse Golden State Warriors 4-0 in the first round of the playoffs after their impressive late-season run. They will face an equally difficult challenge if they manage to sneak into the seventh or eighth spot in the standings in a top-heavy Western Conference this season.

But even with nearly half the season behind them and the odds stacked against them, the belief among the players and coaches in Portland’s locker room has never wavered. That belief helped Portland overcome a nine-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to earn its biggest win of the season Tuesday in Toronto, and Lillard hopes the belief will carry the Blazers in the right direction in the second half of the year.

“I care about this team, I care about my teammates, I care about winning,” Lillard said. “I need to continue to carry that mentality, in shootaround, in practice, in the game, when it’s not going our way, when we have losing streaks, because I know if you’re able to handle those things and stay together, it will balance itself out because of how long the season is. We want to get over that hump, and I think in the long run, we’ll get over it because of that, because of our ability to stay together and stay positive.”