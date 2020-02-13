Blazers' Damian Lillard suffers groin strain, will miss NBA All-Star Game

Blazers’ Lillard will sit out All-Star events
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said that he will not participate in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game or 3-point contest this weekend after suffering a groin strain in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Lillard is still planning to attend the All-Star Game and was to undergo an MRI on his groin when he arrived in Chicago on Thursday.
“Obviously, that’s something that you look forward to, those festivities and having fun,” Lillard said. “My health is first. I knew right away that (participating in the All-Star Game) wasn’t going to happen. I’ll still be there and be a part of it, but I’m not going to play.”
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been chosen by NBA commissioner Adam Silver to replace Lillard.
“Hopefully, somebody who should have been there, who didn’t make it, unfortunately, I have to be the fall guy, but hopefully, Devin Booker or somebody like that will get the spot,” Lillard said after Wednesday’s game.
Booker will make his first All-Star Game in his fifth NBA season, becoming the Suns’ first All-Star since Steve Nash in the 2011-12 season. The 23-year-old is averaging 26.4 points (10th in NBA), 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds while posting career highs in field-goal percentage (49.6) and free-throw percentage (92.0).
Booker, a career 35.5% 3-point shooter, previously won the 3-point contest at the 2018 NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.
— The Oregonian
